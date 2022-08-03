Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Aug. 3, 2022 / 11:55 PM

U.S. sues Trump aide Peter Navarro for emails sent from private account

By Darryl Coote
U.S. sues Trump aide Peter Navarro for emails sent from private account
Former White House official Peter Navarro was sued Wednesday to hand over emails sent from a private account he used during the Trump administration. File Photo by Stefani Reynolds/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 3 (UPI) -- The Justice Department sued former Trump administration trade advisor Peter Navarro on Wednesday to force him to hand over hundreds of emails he sent from a private account while working at the White House.

Federal prosecutors said in the civil lawsuit filed in the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia that Navarro used at least one non-official email account to send and receive messages that constitute presidential records.

Advertisement

Navarro, who was a member of the Trump administration for its entire tenure, is also accused of wrongfully holding onto those presidential records in violation of the Presidential Records Act, which states presidential records are those created or received by individuals who assist with the president's official duties.

The act stipulates that any such record sent on a "non-official electronic message account" must be forwarded to an official email within 20 days. They must also be handed over to the National Archives and Records Administration upon the completion of a presidential administration.

RELATED Former Trump White House counsel subpoenaed by federal grand jury

The Justice Department said it became aware of Navarro's non-official email account from a House select subcommittee investigating the government's response to the coronavirus outbreak.

Advertisement

According the lawsuit, the use of the non-official email account became known when individuals who had received emails from it handed over copies of the correspondence to the subcommittee.

Amid litigation to receive the correspondence from Navarro, it was learned that an estimated 200 to 250 documents sent from that account constitute presidential records.

RELATED Trump allies rack up primary wins while voters shield abortion rights in Kansas

The Justice Department said it filed the lawsuit after repeated attempts to retrieve the emails without litigation.

Prosecutors sent Navarro a request by email and via the U.S. postal system. They held discussions with his counsel, which proved unsuccessful. And Navarro "has refused to return any presidential records that he retain absent a grant of immunity for the act of returning such documents," the lawsuit states, without stipulating what Navarro was seeking immunity from.

The lawsuit comes as Navarro separately faces two counts of contempt of Congress filed against him in early June for failing to comply with a subpoena issued by the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol building.

RELATED Pentagon 'wiped' text messages of top officials on and around Jan. 6 riots

Latest Headlines

Oklahoma board recommends clemency for death row prisoner James Coddington
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Oklahoma board recommends clemency for death row prisoner James Coddington
Aug. 3 (UPI) -- The Oklahoma Pardon and Parole Board on Wednesday recommended clemency for death row prisoner James Coddington.
Walmart to lay off corporate employees after cutting profit outlook
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Walmart to lay off corporate employees after cutting profit outlook
Aug. 3 (UPI) -- Walmart on Wednesday confirmed it plans to lay off corporate employees a week after the company cut its profit guidance, citing inflation.
Rep. Jackie Walorski, three others, die in Indiana car crash
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Rep. Jackie Walorski, three others, die in Indiana car crash
Aug. 3 (UPI) -- Rep. Jackie Walorski, a Republican who represented Indiana in Congress since 2013, died Wednesday in a car crash in her home district, her office announced. She was 58.
Former Trump White House counsel subpoenaed by federal grand jury
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Former Trump White House counsel subpoenaed by federal grand jury
Aug. 3 (UPI) -- A lawyer who once served as former President Donald Trump's White House counsel was subpoenaed Wednesday by a federal grand jury investigating possible interference in the 2020 Presidential election.
Parade shooting suspect pleads not guilty to 117 charges
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Parade shooting suspect pleads not guilty to 117 charges
Aug. 3 (UPI) -- Suspect Robert E. Crimo III, accused of shooting and killing seven people and injuring dozens more at a Fourth of July parade in Highland Park, Ill., pleaded not guilty to 117 criminal charges.
Dow rises 416 points as recession fears ease
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Dow rises 416 points as recession fears ease
Aug. 3 (UPI) -- The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 416 points Wednesday as recession fears eased and strong corporate earnings buoyed stocks.
Kidnapped girl chews restraints to escape abductor, leads authorities to two bodies
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Kidnapped girl chews restraints to escape abductor, leads authorities to two bodies
Aug. 3 (UPI) -- A kidnapped 12-year-old girl chewed through her restraints to escape a week of captivity inside a mobile home near Dadeville, Ala., where authorities later found two decomposing bodies.
Alex Jones admits in court that Sandy Hook mass shooting was '100% real'
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Alex Jones admits in court that Sandy Hook mass shooting was '100% real'
Aug. 3 (UPI) -- Infowars owner and host Alex Jones admitted Wednesday that the 2012 mass shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Connecticut did occur.
Sen. Joe Manchin promotes bipartisan bill to safeguard the electoral vote count
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Sen. Joe Manchin promotes bipartisan bill to safeguard the electoral vote count
Aug. 3 (UPI) -- Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W. Va., said Wednesday that the bipartisan Electoral Count Reform Act of 2022 would prevent "bad actors" from manipulating the Electoral count for their benefit.
Lt. Gen. Michael Langley rises to first Black Marine 4-star general
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
Lt. Gen. Michael Langley rises to first Black Marine 4-star general
Aug. 3 (UPI) -- Lt. Gen. Michael Langley will become the first Black four-star general in the U.S. Marine Corps in a ceremony in Washington this weekend.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

State Dept. warns of danger to Americans after strike on terror leader
State Dept. warns of danger to Americans after strike on terror leader
Small business owner confidence hits new low, survey says
Small business owner confidence hits new low, survey says
More than 120 arrested after brutal gang rape of 8 women in South Africa
More than 120 arrested after brutal gang rape of 8 women in South Africa
Parade shooting suspect pleads not guilty to 117 charges
Parade shooting suspect pleads not guilty to 117 charges
Rep. Jackie Walorski, three others, die in Indiana car crash
Rep. Jackie Walorski, three others, die in Indiana car crash
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement