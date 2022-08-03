Trending
U.S. News
Aug. 3, 2022 / 4:43 AM

U.S. asks Argentina to seize grounded Iranian plane

By Darryl Coote
U.S. prosecutors asked Argentina on Tuesday for permission to taken possession of an Iranian aircraft. Photo courtesy of Justice Department

Aug. 3 (UPI) -- The United States has asked authorities in Argentina for permission to take possession of an Iranian plane grounded in the country on accusations of being connected to sanctioned Iranian and Venezuelan companies.

The Justice Department said in a statement Tuesday that it is seeking permission to seize a Boeing 747 cargo plane it says was transferred from Iranian airline Mahan Air to Venezuelan cargo airline Empresa de Transporte Aereocargo del Sur.

Both companies are subject to U.S. sanctions, and the Justice Department said its transfer from one company to the other last year violated export control laws.

"The Department of Justice will not tolerate transactions that violate our sanctions and export laws," Assistant Attorney General Matthew Olsen of the Justice Department's National Security Division said.

Argentinian authorities seized the grounded plane and detained its crew, which included five Iranians, in early June.

The captain of the plane was found to be a former IRGC commander and shareholder of sanctioned Iranian airline Qeshm Fars Air. A search of the aircraft also produced a flight log prosecutors said show its unlawful transfer from Mahan Air to Emtrasur.

Mahan Air was designated by the U.S. Treasury in 2011 for providing material support to Iran's elite Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps-Quds Force, which the United States has listed a terrorist organization. Emtrasur's parent company, state-owned Conviasa, has also been sanctioned by the U.S. Treasury.

"Today's coordinated actions target the unlawful transfer of an Iranian cargo plane to a Venezuelan airline and the airline's subsequent operation of that plane in violation of our rules," Assistant Secretary of Export Enforcement Matthew Axelrod of the U.S. Department of Commerce's Bureau of Industry and security said. "We will continue to take significant and direct enforcement action against foreign airlines operating U.S.-origin aircraft in violation of U.S. export controls."

U.S. sanctions UAE-based companies, China for allegedly shipping Iranian oil

