Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Aug. 2, 2022 / 5:13 PM

Dow falls 402 points as U.S.-China tensions weigh down markets

By Daniel Uria
1/5
Dow falls 402 points as U.S.-China tensions weigh down markets
The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 402 points Tuesday as tensions between the United States and China weighed on the markets. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 2 (UPI) -- U.S. markets fell for the second straight session Tuesday at the start August as tensions between the United States and China weighed on investors.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 402.23 points, or 1.23%, the S&P 500 fell 0.67% and the Nasdaq Composite closed down 0.16%.

Advertisement

Investors were closely watching House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's Indo-Pacific trip, which saw her travel to Taiwan in a visit condemned by the Chinese government.

Stocks were lower globally overnight, but climbed off of lows after Pelosi's plane landed safely in Taiwan early Tuesday.

RELATED U.S. sanctions Putin's rumored girlfriend, Russian billionaires

"I do think the trip will not lead to any real economic disruption, but of course the rhetoric and the headlines start to intensify and it's something we need to watch going forward," Mona Mahajan, a senior investment strategist at Edward Jones, told CNBC.

"Geopolitical tension has been a theme we've really been seeing all year that has been weighing on markets."

Corporate earnings also continued to come in Tuesday, with shares of Uber jumping up 18.9% as the company posted better-than-expected revenue at $8.1 billion and recorded $382 million in free cash flow during the second quarter.

Advertisement

BP reported a profit of $9.3 billion, its largest quarterly profit in 14 years amid higher oil prices. Shares rose 1.03% on Tuesday.

Conversely, shares of Caterpillar fell 5.82% after missing earnings estimates.

Investors also weighed economic data Tuesday with the latest Job Opening and Labor Turnover survey showing 10.7 million jobs were available at the start of the summer, the fewest number since September 2021.

RELATED Banana Boat sunscreen recalled after cancer-causing chemical found

Additionally, the Federal Reserve Bank of New York reported that overall household debt increased by $312 billion to $16.15 trillion, which is $2 trillion higher than the end of 2019.

Several regional Federal Reserve presidents on Tuesday suggested that the central bank would not likely stop raising interest rates or move them lower in the near future.

Chicago Fed President Charles Evans said he hoped the Fed would hike its benchmark interest rate by .50% in September before continuing with .25% increases until 2023, while Cleveland Fed President Loretta Mester said several months of evidence that inflation has reached its peak must come before the Fed ends its interest rate hike cycle.

Read More

Lyons Magnus voluntarily recalls nutritional drinks over potential contamination

Latest Headlines

Job openings plunge in June to lowest level since 2021
U.S. News // 12 minutes ago
Job openings plunge in June to lowest level since 2021
Aug. 2 (UPI) -- The number of job openings in June dropped to its lowest level since September. Job openings fell by 605,000, or 5.4%, to 10.7 million, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.
Justice Department sues Idaho over abortion ban, first challenge since Dobbs ruling
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Justice Department sues Idaho over abortion ban, first challenge since Dobbs ruling
Aug. 2 (UPI) -- The Biden administration on Tuesday filed a lawsuit against Idaho's so-called trigger law banning nearly all abortions beginning later this month.
Senate plans Tuesday vote on burn pit benefits bill
U.S. News // 53 minutes ago
Senate plans Tuesday vote on burn pit benefits bill
Aug. 2 (UPI) -- The U.S. Senate plans to hold a vote Tuesday on legislation granting healthcare coverage to veterans who have been exposed to toxic burn pits during service, Sen. Chuck Schumer announced.
Biden to Mich. lawmakers: Bill will 'supercharge' making of U.S. semiconductors
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Biden to Mich. lawmakers: Bill will 'supercharge' making of U.S. semiconductors
Aug. 2 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden met virtually with Michigan lawmakers Tuesday, marking the signing of Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's executive directive to implement the CHIPS and Science Act of 2022.
Household debt increases by 2% in Q2 amid rising inflation
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Household debt increases by 2% in Q2 amid rising inflation
Aug. 2 (UPI) -- Household debt increased by 2% in the second quarter of 2022, boosted in part by the largest year-over-year increase in credit card balances in more than two decades.
D.C. man pleads guilty after impersonating federal agent for years
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
D.C. man pleads guilty after impersonating federal agent for years
Aug. 2 (UPI) -- One of two men accused of impersonating a federal agent in Washington, D.C., has pleaded guilty, Justice Department records show.
Gallup: Disapproval for Supreme Court at highest level in decades
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Gallup: Disapproval for Supreme Court at highest level in decades
Aug. 2 (UPI) -- Americans' support for the U.S. Supreme Court has dwindled to a record low after the high court made some of the most consequential rulings in recent memory at the end of its term last month.
Texas abortion law turns wanted pregnancy into medical nightmare
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Texas abortion law turns wanted pregnancy into medical nightmare
Aug. 2 (UPI) -- New, untested abortion bans have made doctors unsure about treating some pregnancy complications, which has led to life-threatening delays and trapped families in a limbo of grief and helplessness.
White House names new national monkeypox coordinator
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
White House names new national monkeypox coordinator
The White House announced Tuesday that Robert Fenton Jr., a regional administrator with Federal Emergency Management Agency, has been named the country's new monkeypox coordinator.
Biden says U.S. killed top al-Qaida leader in drone strike
U.S. News // 22 hours ago
Biden says U.S. killed top al-Qaida leader in drone strike
Aug. 1 (UPI) -- The United States has killed top al-Qaida leader Ayman al-Zawahiri in Kabul, Afghanistan in a drone strike, President Joe Biden said Monday.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi lands in Taiwan over objections from China
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi lands in Taiwan over objections from China
1 killed, 5 wounded in Washington, D.C., shooting
1 killed, 5 wounded in Washington, D.C., shooting
WNBA's Brittney Griner back in Russia court amid hopes for possible prisoner swap
WNBA's Brittney Griner back in Russia court amid hopes for possible prisoner swap
Taiwan raising combat readiness for Chinese provocations over Pelosi visit, reports say
Taiwan raising combat readiness for Chinese provocations over Pelosi visit, reports say
Bipartisan senators introduce bill to guarantee abortion rights
Bipartisan senators introduce bill to guarantee abortion rights
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement