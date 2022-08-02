Trending
Robinhood cuts 23% of its workforce as online trading cools

By Sheri Walsh
Online brokerage Robinhood announces plans to lay off 23% of its workforce as customer trading cools. Image courtesy of robinhood.com.

Aug. 2 (UPI) -- Online brokerage Robinhood has slashed close to a quarter of its workforce in the company's second round of layoffs this year.

Robinhood laid off 780 people Tuesday, about 23% of its full-time staff, after cutting its workforce by 9% in April.

Robinhood's chief executive, Vlad Tenev, said April's layoffs "did not go far enough" to help the company cut costs following a COVID-19 pandemic trading boom.

"Last year, we staffed many of our operations functions under the assumption that the heightened retail engagement we had been seeing with the stock and crypto markets in the COVID era would persist into 2022," Tenev said in a statement. "In this new environment, we are operating with more staffing than appropriate."

Robinhood, which went public last year, also released its earnings report for the second quarter one day earlier than expected. The report showed the company's total net revenue of $318 million was up from the first quarter, but 44% lower than the $565 million reported in the second quarter of 2021. The report also showed its monthly active users dropped to 14 million, down 34% from a year ago.

Tenev held a companywide meeting Tuesday to announce the layoffs and said all workers would receive an email and a Slack message regarding their employment status. Those leaving will be allowed to stay on through Oct. 1 with regular pay and benefits. Workers will also be offered cash severance, health insurance and job search assistance.

"We will be parting ways with many incredibly talented people today in an extremely challenging macro environment, and I want to reduce the burden of this difficult transition as much as possible," Tenev said.

Tenev added most of the layoffs are in the company's operations, marketing and program management departments.

Robinhood's trading app was created in 2013 with an apparent mission to upend the status quo among U.S. trading companies. It began offering commission-free trades on its mobile app in 2015, forcing other companies to drop fees to compete.

A number of technology companies, including Twitter, Tesla and Netflix have also laid off employees in recent months due to growth slowdowns.

Tenev blamed record-high inflation for reducing customer trading activity at Robinhood, but said Tuesday's job cuts are ultimately his responsibility.

"As CEO, I approved and took responsibility for our ambitious staffing trajectory," Tenev said. "This is on me."

