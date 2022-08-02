Trending
Aug. 2, 2022 / 6:52 PM

3 Republicans who impeached Trump face challenges in Tuesday primaries

By Danielle Haynes
Rep. Jaime Herrera Beutler, R-Wash., was one of several Republicans who voted to impeach former President Donald Trump last year. She faces re-election this year. File Photo by Al Drago/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 2 (UPI) -- Voters in six states voted in their respective primaries Tuesday, including in three races involving Republicans who voted to impeach former President Donald Trump last year.

Primaries are being held in Arizona, Michigan, Missouri, Ohio and Washington to determine which candidates will be on the ballots come Election Day in November.

In Kansans, meanwhile, will be voting on a ballot measure to determine whether to eliminate protections for abortion in the state.

Among the races to keep an eye on are the Arizona gubernatorial race, where current Gov. Doug Ducey is term-limited and unable to run for re-election. In the Republican primary, Trump has endorsed former TV anchor Kari Lake, while former Vice President Mike Pence backed developer Karrin Taylor Robson. Businessman Scott Neely is also running for the Republican nomination.

Arizona Secretary of State Katie Hobbs, former Nogales, Ariz., Mayor Marco Lopez Jr. and former U.S. Rep. Lieberman are vying for the Democratic Party's nod.

In Michigan, incumbent Rep. Peter Meijer, a Republican, is facing a challenge from former Trump administration official John Gibbs, who has Trump's endorsement. Meijer was one of 10 Republican congressmen who voted to impeach Trump last year for his involvement in inciting the Jan. 6, 2021, riots at the U.S. Capitol. In the Democratic Party, lawyer Hillary Scholten is running unopposed for the 3rd Congressional District seat.

In the Washington primary, two Republican incumbents up for re-election also voted to impeach Trump -- Reps. Jaime Herrera Beutler and Dan Newhouse. Trump endorsed former Army Green Beret Joe Kent in the 3rd District race against Herrera Beutler in a race that also includes Republicans Leslie French, Vicki Kraft and Heidi St. John; Democrats Marie Gluesenkamp Pérez and Davy Ray; independent Chris Byrd; and Oliver Black of the American Solidarity Party.

In the 4th District, Trump backed challenger Loren Culp over Newhouse in a race that also includes Republicans Benancio Garcia III, Corey Gibson, Brad Klippert, Jacek Kobiesa and Jerrod Sessler; and Democrat Doug White.

In Missouri, Trump's endorsement -- expected to provide some direction for his loyalists in the Republican Senate primary -- only served to provide some confusion. He gave his support to "ERIC" in a statement he released Monday, but the top two favored contenders share the same first name -- Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt and former Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens.

And in Ohio, voters are heading back to the polls for the state's second primary -- this time for statehouse seats. Voters decided on nominations for governor, U.S. Senate and the U.S. House in May.

