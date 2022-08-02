Trending
Aug. 2, 2022 / 3:50 AM

1 killed, 5 wounded in Washington, D.C., shooting

By Darryl Coote

Aug. 2 (UPI) -- One man was killed and five others were wounded in a Monday night shooting in northeastern Washington D.C., the latest in a series of shootings that have affected the city.

Metropolitan Police Department Chief Robert Contee told reporters in a press conference that the shooting happened at around 8:30 p.m. outside the Azeeze Bates apartment complex in the 400 block of 15th Street.

After receiving a report about the shooting, officers arrived to find six men suffering from gunshot wounds, one of whom died, he said. The five survivors have seen been transferred to local hospitals.

Little is known about the shooting, including what caused it and whether the victims knew one another. Contee said there was no look out notice concerning potential suspects at this time, and he has called on anyone with information about the incident to contact the authorities.

"We appear to have a large group of people who were in the area when the shots rang out and multiple people sustained gunshot wounds," he said.

The D.C. Police Union, which represents some 3,300 officers in the Metropolitan Police Department, said the incident was the sixth mass shooting in D.C. this year.

It is also the latest shooting in the area in the past few days.

"I'm angered and I'm sad," Contee said. "I'm angered at the fact that residents had to experience this in their community tonight. The residents didn't deserve this. They do not deserve to have people shot in the communities where they live.

"I'm saddened because I know of all the investments that the city has made in violence interruption levels," he said, adding those efforts have been undercut by people in the district "who just have lost their sense of humanity.

"And that really saddens me."

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives' Washington, D.C., branch said it was on the scene of the shooting, providing assistance to local police.

