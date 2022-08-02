Parkland families share 'indescribable' loss at shooter's death penalty trial

1/2

Families of the victims in the Parkland school shooting share stories of their loss in the penalty phase of gunman Nikolas Cruz's trial. File photo by Gary Rothstein/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 2 (UPI) -- The prosecution seeking the death penalty for Parkland school shooter Nikolas Cruz called on victims' relatives who read tearful statements Tuesday during the third week of the gunman's sentencing trial. Cruz, 23, pleaded guilty to the murder or attempted murder of 34 people at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Broward County, Fla., on Valentines' Day in 2018. Advertisement

The grieving families remembered their children and shared future plans that would never be fulfilled.

A representative for Carmen Schentrup's family described the 16-year-old who aspired to become a medical scientist.

"She was going to change the world," her family wrote. Valentine's Day is now ruined, now a day "not of love, but of love taken."

Shara Kaplan, the mother of 17-year-old Meadow Pollack, was in tears before reading her statement.

"To try to articulate how it is affecting me would be for me to rip my heart out and present it to you shattered in a million pieces," Kaplan said. "It has destroyed my life and my capability of ever living a productive existence."

Advertisement

The mother of 14-year-old student and soccer team captain Alyssa Alhadeff said there are no words to describe the pain of losing her only daughter.

"It's indescribable and unable to be named," Lori Alhadeff said. "I look around our home and see photo albums that will never be filled."

"She was supposed to get married, have a career and children," said her father Dr. Ilan Alhadeff who said his heart was "ripped out of my damn chest."

"Inside I burn like a damn inferno," he said. "It took me so long to feel empathy again."

Nicholas Dworet's mother Annika talked about a note taped to the wall next to his bed.

"I want to be a Swedish Olympian and go to Tokyo in 2020 to compete for my country," the note read. "I will train as hard as I can in and out of the water. Even on my hardest days, I swear to give it my all and I will let nothing stand in my way," it said. "Train harder."

"Now we will never know if he had reached his goal to go to the Olympics," Annika Dworet said. "Our hearts will always be broken."

Fred and Jennifer Guttenberg said the death of their 14-year-old daughter Jaime has taken a tremendous toll on their family.

Advertisement

"My son wishes it was him [who was killed]," Fred Guttenberg said choking back tears.

"He has survivors guilt," said Jennifer Guttenberg. "He fears losing his family and will never be the same."

Since the penalty phase began three weeks ago, prosecutors have called 78 witnesses, including 17 victims who survived their injuries.

Ten family members spoke Tuesday and three friends appeared on behalf of families that were too emotional to speak.

Before the victims' relatives shared their stories, Broward Sheriff's Office crime laboratory manager Jorge Bello held up the AR-15 and the mix of .223 and 5.56 ammunition Cruz used in the shooting.

"The 5.56 has more powder and so the velocity of the projectile itself leaving the barrel is higher... If a .223 is coming out of the weapon, typically is around 3,000 feet per second," Bello said. "If a 5.56 is coming out of it, it can range but is somewhere in the neighborhood 3,200 feet per second to 4,000 feet per second."

The seven men and five women who make up the jury will have to agree unanimously if they are to sentence Cruz to death. If one juror disagrees, Cruz would face life in prison without parole.