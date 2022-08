Taco Bell on Tuesday announced its Mexican Pizza will return to the menu on Sept. 15 after it was pulled due to overwhelming demand and a shortage of ingredients. File Photo courtesy of Taco Bell

Aug. 2 (UPI) -- Taco Bell on Tuesday announced that its Mexican Pizza will return to restaurants next month after the item was shelved amid overwhelming demand. In a tweet Tuesday morning, the chain announced the popular item will return to the menu Sept. 15.

"The beans have been spilled. See you and the #MexicanPizza 9/15," it wrote.

Taco Bell initially removed the Mexican Pizza, which is made of a flat, crispy tortilla covered in pizza sauce and beans or ground beef that are topped with another tortilla, more sauce, cheese and tomatoes, from its menu in November 2020 as it cut several dishes in an effort to simplify

It initially returned to menus on May 19 but was pulled less than two weeks later because of a lack of ingredients as demand surged with one store in California selling 1,000 in a single day.

In an FAQ on Taco Bell's website, the chain said that it was able to resolve the issues that caused the item to be unavailable after its return.

"Taco Bell worked diligently to resolve depleted ingredients and supply chain challenges that originally caused longer gaps in the product's availability," the company said.

The company also said that customers can expect Mexican Pizzas to be "ready in all their glory," assuring that the item would return with all of its original ingredients.