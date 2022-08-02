Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Aug. 2, 2022 / 10:25 PM

Pentagon 'wiped' text messages of top officials on and around Jan. 6 riots

By Daniel Uria
1/4
Pentagon 'wiped' text messages of top officials on and around Jan. 6 riots
The Pentagon said in court filings released Tuesday that it deleted the text messages and emails of top officials from on or around the Jan. 6 riots at the U.S. Capitol. File Photo by Frontpage/Shutterstock

Aug. 2 (UPI) -- The Department of Defense erased text messages and emails sent by top officials in the days surrounding the Jan. 6, 2021, riots at the U.S. Capitol, according to court filings released Tuesday.

Advocacy group American Oversight shared the court records in which the Pentagon indicated it "wiped" the phones of Pentagon and Army officials who were responsible for mobilizing the National Guard in response to the attacks, including then-Acting Defense Secretary Christopher Miller and then-Army Secretary Ryan McCarthy.

Advertisement

In the court filings, the Pentagon said that texts from the government-issued phones of officials no longer in the agency "were not preserved" and could not be searched or produced despite the fact the group's request came on Jan. 12.

"When an employee separates from DOD or Army, he or she turns in the government-issued phone and the phone is wiped," the filing stated.

RELATED First man convicted for role in Jan. 6 Capitol attack sentenced to 7 years in prison

American Oversight said it also sought the communications of Miller's chief of staff, Kash Patel; Paul Ney, the Defense Department's general counsel; and James McPherson, the Army's general counsel, all of whom left around the end of the Trump administration.

According to the advocacy group, the Army said it has initiated a search for the communications of Army Chief of Staff Gen. James McConville and Director of Army Staff Lt. Gen. Walter Piatt, both of whom remain with the government, and estimates the search will be completed by the end of September.

Advertisement

A defense official told The Washington Post that the deletions were standard "process" for the agency.

RELATED House Jan. 6 committee agrees to share more information with DOJ

American Oversight's executive director, Heather Sawyer, on Tuesday sent a letter to Attorney General Merrick Garland asking him to open an investigation into the Pentagon's "failure to preserve the text messages of several high-ranking officials on or surrounding the day of the Jan. 6 attack."

"The apparent deletion of records from Jan. 6 by multiple agencies bolsters the need for a cross-agency investigation into the possible destruction of federal records," Sawyer wrote.

The release of the court filings Tuesday comes after it was revealed that the Secret Service and other parts within the Department of Homeland Security had deleted text messages and other records related to the riots, prompting Sen. Dick Durbin, R-Ill., to similarly ask that Garland launch an investigation.

RELATED House committee leaders ask for new IG to investigate deleted Secret Service texts

"It now appears as if multiple federal agencies may have failed to preserve records surrounding the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol," Sawyer wrote. "There are still too many open questions about the role of the Pentagon, Secret Service, and others before and during the attack."

Latest Headlines

Bipartisan Senate vote sends burn pit benefits bill to Biden's desk
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Bipartisan Senate vote sends burn pit benefits bill to Biden's desk
Aug. 2 (UPI) -- The U.S. Senate gave strong bipartisan support in its second vote on legislation granting healthcare coverage to veterans who have been exposed to toxic burn pits during service.
Robinhood cuts 23% of its workforce as online trading cools
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Robinhood cuts 23% of its workforce as online trading cools
Aug. 2 (UPI) -- Online brokerage Robinhood cut 23% of its staff in a second round of layoffs as trading cools and the company's second quarter earnings drop to $318 million in net revenue.
Stephen King testifies against Penguin Random House, Simon & Schuster merger
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Stephen King testifies against Penguin Random House, Simon & Schuster merger
Aug. 2 (UPI) -- Author Stephen King on Tuesday testified for the Justice Department in opposition of a merger between Penguin Random House and Simon & Schuster, saying "consolidation is bad for competition."
Parents of Sandy Hook victim call for accountability in Alex Jones' defamation trial
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Parents of Sandy Hook victim call for accountability in Alex Jones' defamation trial
Aug. 2 (UPI) -- The parents of a Sandy Hook school shooting victim said Alex Jones needs to be held accountable for lies he has said about the tragedy.
Tornado reports slip below normal in 2022 after robust start to season
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Tornado reports slip below normal in 2022 after robust start to season
Tornado activity in the United States has fallen below average despite a strong start to the spring severe weather season.
Taco Bell to bring back Mexican Pizza Sept. 15
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Taco Bell to bring back Mexican Pizza Sept. 15
Aug. 2 (UPI) -- Taco Bell on Tuesday announced its Mexican Pizza will return to the menu Sept. 15 after it was pulled due to overwhelming demand and a shortage of ingredients.
3 Republicans who impeached Trump face challenges in Tuesday primaries
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
3 Republicans who impeached Trump face challenges in Tuesday primaries
Aug. 2 (UPI) -- Voters in six states voted in their respective primaries Tuesday, including in three races involving Republicans who voted to impeach former President Donald Trump last year.
Parkland families share 'indescribable' loss at shooter's death penalty trial
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Parkland families share 'indescribable' loss at shooter's death penalty trial
Aug. 2 (UPI) -- The families of victims in the Parkland school shooting read statements in the sentencing trial of gunman Nikolas Cruz who pleaded guilty to the 2018 shooting at Marjory Stoneham Douglas High School in Florida.
Pennsylvania Supreme Court upholds mail-in voting law
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Pennsylvania Supreme Court upholds mail-in voting law
Aug. 2 (UPI) -- The Pennsylvania Supreme Court on Tuesday voted 5-2 to rule that Pennsylvania's Act 77, which created a no-excuse mail-in voting option, is constitutional.
Georgia now recognizes fetuses as tax return dependents
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Georgia now recognizes fetuses as tax return dependents
Aug. 2 (UPI) -- People living in Georgia are now able to list their unborn fetus as a dependent on their tax returns, the state's revenue department confirmed in a new set of guidelines.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

1 killed, 5 wounded in Washington, D.C., shooting
1 killed, 5 wounded in Washington, D.C., shooting
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi defends Taiwan visit after objections from China
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi defends Taiwan visit after objections from China
WNBA's Brittney Griner back in Russia court amid hopes for possible prisoner swap
WNBA's Brittney Griner back in Russia court amid hopes for possible prisoner swap
Taiwan raising combat readiness for Chinese provocations over Pelosi visit, reports say
Taiwan raising combat readiness for Chinese provocations over Pelosi visit, reports say
California, Illinois declare monkeypox health emergencies
California, Illinois declare monkeypox health emergencies
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement