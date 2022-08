President Joe Biden will meet virtually with Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer on Tuesday to discuss the CHIPS and Science Act of 2022. Photo by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer Office/UPI

Aug. 2 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden, who is recovering from a rebound bout of COVID-19, will virtually join an event in Michigan to mark the signing of Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's executive directive to implement the CHIPS and Science Act of 2022. Biden was originally scheduled to travel to Michigan to talk about the recently passed bill that will provide funds to increase domestic semiconductor manufacturing. Advertisement

The virtual meeting is expected to begin at about 2:45 p.m., EDT.

The bill is expected to provide $280 billion in a bipartisan effort to compete with offshore producers of semiconductor chips.The bill includes $52 billion in incentives for domestic semiconductor production and research.

The bill also provides authorization of about $100 billion over the next five years for programs that include expanding regional technology hubs to support start-up companies in areas of the country that haven't normally tech funding.

Michigan has been one of the states hardest hit by the semiconductor industry because new automobiles need the technology.