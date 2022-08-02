Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Aug. 2, 2022 / 5:16 AM

Guterres: Humanity is one mistake away from nuclear annihilation

By Darryl Coote
Guterres: Humanity is one mistake away from nuclear annihilation
U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres warned world leaders on Monday in New York that humanity is one mistake away from nuclear annihilation. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 2 (UPI) -- Humanity is "one misunderstanding, one miscalculation away from nuclear annihilation," the head of the United Nations warned, stating the threat the world currently faces has not been seen since the height of the Cold War.

U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres made the warning Monday during a speech to open a conference on the Non-Proliferation Treaty, the landmark 1970 pact that's been joined by 191 governments vowing to prevent the spread of atomic arms.

Advertisement

The 10th Review Conference of the Parties to the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons runs until Aug. 26 when the implementation of the agreement will be reviewed.

During his remarks, Guterres said the world needs this treaty now as much as ever before, citing Russia's invasion of Ukraine, North Korea's development of its nuclear arsenal and tensions in the Middle East.

Advertisement

"The clouds that parted following the end of the Cold War are gathering once more. We have been extraordinarily lucky so far. But luck is not a strategy," he said. "Nor is it a shield from geopolitical tensions boiling over into nuclear conflict."

He said the conference is being held at a time when the risks of proliferation are growing, protections against escalation are weakening and crisis "with nuclear undertones" are festering.

"That is why this Review Conference is so important," he said. "It's an opportunity to hammer-out the measures that will help avoid certain disaster."

RELATED U.S. sanctions UAE-based companies, China for allegedly shipping Iranian oil

Fears of nuclear war have grown since Russia invaded Ukraine in late February. Amid the conflict, Russia has repeatedly suggested that it would retaliate against intervening NATO nations in its invasion with nuclear arms as well as having turned Europe's largest nuclear power plant, Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia, into a military base knowing that an attack against it would risk catastrophe.

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken accused Moscow during his remarks at the conference of engaging in "reckless, dangerous nuclear saber-rattling" and of taking the notion of a human shield "to an entirely different and horrific level."

Blinken added that Russia's war in Ukraine is "directly relevant" to what brings them to this conference.

Advertisement

"It's actions are also contrary to the assurances that it provided to Ukraine in 1994" that included handing over its sovereignty and independence in exchange for giving up its nuclear weapons it inherited when the Soviet Union dissolved, he said.

"What message does this send to any country around the world that may think that it needs to have nuclear weapons to protect, to defend, to deter aggression against its sovereignty and independence? The worst possible message," he said.

Russia, which is among the signatories of the treaty, rejected the accusations, with its foreign ministry tweeting that it took over the Zaporizhzhia plant in order to protect it from "nationalist formations & foreign mercenaries."

Russian President Vladimir Putin also sent a letter of greetings to the conference, stating Moscow "consistently follows the letter and spirit of the Treaty."

"We believe that a nuclear war cannot be won and must never be fought, and we stand for equal and indivisible security for all members of the world community," Putin wrote.

Read More

U.S. to ship another $550M security package to Ukraine First shipment of Ukrainian grain leaves port in Odessa, heads to Lebanon

Latest Headlines

1 killed, 5 wounded in Washington, D.C., shooting
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
1 killed, 5 wounded in Washington, D.C., shooting
Aug. 2 (UPI) -- One man was killed and five others were wounded in a Monday night shooting in northeast Washington D.C., the latest in a series of mass shootings that have affected the city.
California, Illinois declare monkeypox health emergencies
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
California, Illinois declare monkeypox health emergencies
Aug. 2 (UPI) -- Officials in California and Illinois have declared public health emergencies over spread of the monkeypox virus in their states.
Biden says U.S. killed top al-Qaeda leader in drone strike
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
Biden says U.S. killed top al-Qaeda leader in drone strike
Aug. 1 (UPI) -- The United States has killed top al-Qaeda leader, Ayman al-Zawahiri, in Kabul, Afghanistan in a drone strike, President Joe Biden said in remarks Monday.
U.S. to ship another $550M security package to Ukraine
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
U.S. to ship another $550M security package to Ukraine
Aug. 1 (UPI) -- The United States on Monday announced it was shipping Ukraine an additional $550 million in weapons to aid the war-torn country in its fight against Russia.
University of West Georgia professor charged with murder of incoming freshman
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
University of West Georgia professor charged with murder of incoming freshman
Aug. 1 (UPI) -- A former professor at the University of West Georgia was denied bond Monday after he was arrested for allegedly shooting and killing an incoming freshman.
Bipartisan senators introduce bill to guarantee abortion rights
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Bipartisan senators introduce bill to guarantee abortion rights
Aug. 1 (UPI) -- A bipartisan group of senators has introduced the Reproductive Freedom For All Act that would codify abortion rights and contraception access after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade.
82 companies support Harvard, UNC in affirmative action Supreme Court cases
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
82 companies support Harvard, UNC in affirmative action Supreme Court cases
Aug. 1 (UPI) -- More than 80 corporations on Monday offered their support to Harvard and the University of North Carolina in Supreme Court cases challenging their consideration of race in admissions.
VP Kamala Harris outlines $1B in federal aid for climate resiliency
U.S. News // 20 hours ago
VP Kamala Harris outlines $1B in federal aid for climate resiliency
Aug. 1 (UPI) -- Vice President Kamala Harris traveled to South Florida on Monday to announce more than $1 billion in federal funding to improve infrastructure nationwide to increase resiliency to excessive heat and climate change.
First man convicted for role in Jan. 6 Capitol attack sentenced to 7 years in prison
U.S. News // 18 hours ago
First man convicted for role in Jan. 6 Capitol attack sentenced to 7 years in prison
Aug. 1 (UPI) -- A federal judge on Monday sentenced the first defendant to be put on trial for involvement in the Jan. 6 attack at the U.S. Capitol last year to seven years in prison.
Dow falls 46 points as markets snap three-day winning streak
U.S. News // 12 hours ago
Dow falls 46 points as markets snap three-day winning streak
Aug. 1 (UPI) -- The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 46.73 points Monday as U.S. markets snapped a three-day winning streak in the first day of trading for August.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

First man convicted for role in Jan. 6 Capitol attack sentenced to 7 years in prison
First man convicted for role in Jan. 6 Capitol attack sentenced to 7 years in prison
CDC says states now required to report all monkeypox cases within 24 hours
CDC says states now required to report all monkeypox cases within 24 hours
Pelosi opens Asia trip in Singapore, reportedly planning Taiwan visit
Pelosi opens Asia trip in Singapore, reportedly planning Taiwan visit
Lyons Magnus voluntarily recalls nutritional drinks over potential contamination
Lyons Magnus voluntarily recalls nutritional drinks over potential contamination
Portugal declares emergency as wildfires spread close to capital Lisbon
Portugal declares emergency as wildfires spread close to capital Lisbon
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement