Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Aug. 1, 2022 / 7:30 PM / Updated at 7:51 AM

Biden says U.S. killed top al-Qaida leader in drone strike

By Sheri Walsh & Daniel Uria & Darryl Coote
1/5
Biden says U.S. killed top al-Qaida leader in drone strike
Al-Qaida's top leader Ayman al-Zawahiri (R), seen here with Osama bin Laden, was killed in a U.S. drone strike over the weekend, President Joe Biden said Monday. File Photo by Hamid Mir/Wikimedia Commons

Aug. 1 (UPI) -- The United States killed the top al-Qaida leader in a drone strike in Afghanistan over the weekend, President Joe Biden said Monday.

Ayman al-Zawahiri, who took over al-Qaida after the death of Osama bin Laden, was killed in the strike, Biden said.

Advertisement

"My fellow Americans, on Saturday at my direction, the United States successfully concluded an airstrike in Kabul, Afghanistan, that killed the amir of al-Qaida, Ayman al-Zawahiri," he said.

"We make it clear again tonight that no matter how long it takes, no matter where you hide, if you are a threat to our people, the United States will find you and take you out," Biden added.

RELATED Taliban release 5 Britons held for months in Afghanistan

The New York Times, NBC News and Politico previously reported the strike, citing U.S. officials, which said "the operation was successful and there were no civilian casualties."

Advertisement

Al-Zawahiri is believed to be one of the central planners behind the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks on the World Trade Center and the Pentagon. He was a physician and founder of the Egyptian Islamic Jihad before taking over the top ranks of the al-Qaida network.

Biden said that al-Zawahiri, while in hiding, coordinated al-Qaida's branches throughout the world and "was the mastermind behind attacks against Americans," including the bombing of the USS Cole in 2000, which killed 17 U.S. sailors and wounded dozens more, as well as bombings of the U.S. embassies in Kenya and Tanzania that killed 224 people and wounded more than 4,500 others.

RELATED U.S. announces streamlined application process for Afghan special visas

"Now justice has been delivered, and this terrorist leader is no more," Biden said. "People around the world no longer need to fear the vicious and determined killer. The United States continues to demonstrate our resolve and our capacity to defend the American people against those who seek to do us harm."

The strike is the first attack in Afghanistan since U.S. forces left last year under an agreement first agreed to by then-President Donald Trump and the Taliban.

Advertisement

In return for the exit of U.S. troops, the Taliban agreed to prevent Afghan soil to be used by any international terrorist group or individuals against the United States.

RELATED 'Merchant of Death' in proposed prisoner swap a notorious Russian arms dealer

In a statement late Monday, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said that by harboring al-Zawahiri the Taliban had "grossly violated" that pact, known as the Doha Agreement.

"They also betrayed the Afghan people and their own stated desire for recognition from and normalization with the international community," Blinken said. "In the fact of the Taliban's unwillingness or inability to abide by their commitments, we will continue to support the Afghan people with robust humanitarian assistance and to advocate for the protection of their human rights, especially of women and girls."

The Taliban condemned the operation in a statement, also accusing the United States of violating the Doha Agreement.

"The security and intelligence agencies of the Islamic Emirate investigated the incident and found that the attack was carried out by American drones," said the translated tweet from Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Majuhid. "The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan strongly condemns this attack on any pretext and calls it a clear violation of international principles and the Doha Agreement."

Advertisement

U.S. officials said the strike was not conducted by the military but was carried out by the Central Intelligence Agency.

"The strike that killed al-Qaida leader Ayman al-Zawahiri is a major success of U.S. counterterrorism efforts," Mick Mulroy, a former CIA. officer and senior Pentagon official, told The New York Times. "A result of countless hours of intelligence collection over many years. He likely believed we would never be able to track him down. But he was wrong."

Biden said the United States would continue to "vigilantly monitor and address threats from al-Qaida, no matter where they emanate from."

Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, praised al-Zawahiri's death as "an important accomplishment."

"All Americans will breathe easier today knowing Ayman al-Zawahiri, the leader of al-Qaida, has been eliminated," he said in a statement. "This strike should be a message to terrorists near and far: If you conspire to kill Americans, we will find and kill you."

Sen. Rob Portman, R-Ohio, similarly praised the man's death as "great news" for the United States and its national security.

"I commend the determined efforts of our counterterrorism professionals for their excellent work in locating Zawahiri and removing him from the battlefield," he tweeted. "May they have similar success bringing other al-Qaida leaders to justice."

Advertisement

Latest Headlines

Kansas votes on 1st abortion ballot measure since Supreme Court dismissed Roe vs. Wade
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Kansas votes on 1st abortion ballot measure since Supreme Court dismissed Roe vs. Wade
Aug. 2 (UPI) -- Voters in Kansas on Tuesday will decide whether to eliminate abortion protections in the state, in the first ballot measure on the procedure in the U.S. after the Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe vs. Wade.
Guterres: Humanity is one mistake away from nuclear annihilation
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Guterres: Humanity is one mistake away from nuclear annihilation
Aug. 2 (UPI) -- The threat the world currently faces has not been seen since the height of the Cold War, the head of the United Nations said.
1 killed, 5 wounded in Washington, D.C., shooting
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
1 killed, 5 wounded in Washington, D.C., shooting
Aug. 2 (UPI) -- One man was killed and five others were wounded in a Monday night shooting in northeast Washington D.C., the latest in a series of mass shootings that have affected the city.
California, Illinois declare monkeypox health emergencies
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
California, Illinois declare monkeypox health emergencies
Aug. 2 (UPI) -- Officials in California and Illinois have declared public health emergencies over spread of the monkeypox virus in their states.
U.S. to ship another $550M security package to Ukraine
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
U.S. to ship another $550M security package to Ukraine
Aug. 1 (UPI) -- The United States on Monday announced it was shipping Ukraine an additional $550 million in weapons to aid the war-torn country in its fight against Russia.
University of West Georgia professor charged with murder of incoming freshman
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
University of West Georgia professor charged with murder of incoming freshman
Aug. 1 (UPI) -- A former professor at the University of West Georgia was denied bond Monday after he was arrested for allegedly shooting and killing an incoming freshman.
Bipartisan senators introduce bill to guarantee abortion rights
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
Bipartisan senators introduce bill to guarantee abortion rights
Aug. 1 (UPI) -- A bipartisan group of senators has introduced the Reproductive Freedom For All Act that would codify abortion rights and contraception access after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade.
82 companies support Harvard, UNC in affirmative action Supreme Court cases
U.S. News // 12 hours ago
82 companies support Harvard, UNC in affirmative action Supreme Court cases
Aug. 1 (UPI) -- More than 80 corporations on Monday offered their support to Harvard and the University of North Carolina in Supreme Court cases challenging their consideration of race in admissions.
VP Kamala Harris outlines $1B in federal aid for climate resiliency
U.S. News // 23 hours ago
VP Kamala Harris outlines $1B in federal aid for climate resiliency
Aug. 1 (UPI) -- Vice President Kamala Harris traveled to South Florida on Monday to announce more than $1 billion in federal funding to improve infrastructure nationwide to increase resiliency to excessive heat and climate change.
First man convicted for role in Jan. 6 Capitol attack sentenced to 7 years in prison
U.S. News // 21 hours ago
First man convicted for role in Jan. 6 Capitol attack sentenced to 7 years in prison
Aug. 1 (UPI) -- A federal judge on Monday sentenced the first defendant to be put on trial for involvement in the Jan. 6 attack at the U.S. Capitol last year to seven years in prison.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

First man convicted for role in Jan. 6 Capitol attack sentenced to 7 years in prison
First man convicted for role in Jan. 6 Capitol attack sentenced to 7 years in prison
CDC says states now required to report all monkeypox cases within 24 hours
CDC says states now required to report all monkeypox cases within 24 hours
Pelosi opens Asia trip in Singapore, reportedly planning Taiwan visit
Pelosi opens Asia trip in Singapore, reportedly planning Taiwan visit
Lyons Magnus voluntarily recalls nutritional drinks over potential contamination
Lyons Magnus voluntarily recalls nutritional drinks over potential contamination
Portugal declares emergency as wildfires spread close to capital Lisbon
Portugal declares emergency as wildfires spread close to capital Lisbon
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement