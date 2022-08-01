Biden says U.S. killed top Al Qaeda leader in drone strike

1/5

Al Qaeda's top leader Ayman al-Zawahiri was killed in a U.S. drone strike over the weekend, President Joe Biden said Monday. File photo courtesy of FBI/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 1 (UPI) -- The United States has killed the top Al Qaeda leader in Afghanistan in a drone strike over the weekend, President Joe Biden said in remarks Monday. Ayman al-Zawahiri, who took over Al Qaeda after the death of Osama bin Laden, was killed in the strike, Biden said. Advertisement

"My fellow Americans, on Saturday at my discretion, the United States successfully concluded an airstrike in Kabul, Afghanistan, that killed the amir of Al Qaeda Ayman al-Zawahiri," he said.

"We make it clear again tonight that no matter how long it takes, no matter where you hide, if you are a threat to our people, the United States will find you and take you out," Biden added.

The New York Times, NBC News and Politico previously reported the strike, citing U.S. officials, which said "the operation was successful and there were no civilian casualties."

Al-Zawahiri is believed to be one of the central planners behind the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks on the World Trade Center and the Pentagon. He was a physician and founder of the Egyptian Islamic Jihad before taking over the top ranks of the Al Qaeda network.

Biden on Monday said that al-Zawahiri coordinated Al Qaeda's branches and all around the world from hiding and "was the mastermind behind attacks against Americans" including the bombing of the USS Cole in 2000 which killed 17 American sailors and wounded dozens more as well as bombings of the U.S. embassies in Kenya and Tanzania that killed 224 people and wounded more than 4,500 others.

"Now justice has been delivered and this terrorist leader is no more," Biden said. "People around the world no longer need to fear the vicious and determined killer. The United States continues to demonstrate our resolve and our capacity to defend the American people against those who seek to do us harm."

The strike is the first attack in Afghanistan since American forces left last year. U.S. officials said the strike was not conducted by the military but was carried out by the Central Intelligence Agency.

"The strike that killed Al Qaeda leader Ayman al-Zawahiri is a major success of U.S. counterterrorism efforts," Mick Mulroy, a former C.I.A. officer and senior Pentagon official, told the New York Times. "A result of countless hours of intelligence collection over many years. He likely believed we would never be able to track him down," Mulroy said. "But he was wrong."

Biden said the United States would continue to "vigilantly monitor and address threats from Al Qaeda, no matter where they emanate from."

A statement from the Taliban condemned the operation.

"The security and intelligence agencies of the Islamic Emirate investigated the incident and found that the attack was carried out by American drones," the translated tweet from Taliban spokesperson Zabihullah Majuhid said. "The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan strongly condemns this attack on any pretext and calls it a clear violation of international principles and the Doha Agreement."