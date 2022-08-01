Trending
Aug. 1, 2022 / 2:15 PM

By Sheri Walsh
Lyons Magnus voluntarily recalls nutritional drinks over potential contamination
Lyons Magnus is recalling 53 of its nutritional and beverage products over the potential for microbial contamination. Photo courtesy of lyonsmagnus.com

Aug. 1 (UPI) -- Protein shake maker Lyons Magnus is voluntarily recalling 53 of its nutritional and beverage products because they could be contaminated.

The recall, announced Monday in cooperation with the Food and Drug Administration, does not include any products for infants.

While the recall is voluntary, Lyons Magnus warns none of the items should be consumed because the drinks did not meet commercial sterility requirements and are at risk of microbial contamination.

The company is concerned the organism Cronobacter sakazakii, which is the same bacterial infection that led to a recall of infant formulas in February, has contaminated the product.

While Cronobacter sakazakii infection is rare, it can cause fever, vomiting and urinary tract infections in adults, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Anyone who is immunocompromised may be more susceptible to infection. So far, there have been no complaints or illnesses related to any of Lyons Magnus' products.

The products, under voluntary recall, include Lyons Magnus milk shakes and coffee drinks which are distributed throughout the country.

They are packed in various formats under a number of different brand names including Lyons Ready Care, Lyons Barista Style, Pirq Plant Protein drinks, Glucerna, Aloha, Intelligentsia, Kate Farms, Oatly oat milk, Premier Protein, MRE, Stumptown and Imperial.

The 53 products are listed, along with the affected UPC numbers, lot codes and best buy dates, on the company's website. Customers can also call the Lyons Recall Support Center at 1-800-627-0557.

Anyone who has any of the recalled products should throw them out immediately or return them to where they were purchased for a refund.

In addition to the recall of Lyons Magnus' nutritional and beverage products, Banana Boat announced a nationwide recall Monday of several shipments of its hair and scalp sunscreen spray SPF 30.

The FDA said they contain trace elements of benzene, known to cause cancer.

