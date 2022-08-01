Advertisement
U.S. News
Aug. 1, 2022 / 7:01 AM

CDC says states now required to report all monkeypox cases within 24 hours

By Daniel Uria
1/5
CDC says states now required to report all monkeypox cases within 24 hours
A warning sign about monkeypox is seen on Sunday at a fetish and leather festival on Folsom Street in San Francisco, Calif. The city on Monday implemented a public health emergency. Photo by Terry Schmitt/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 1 (UPI) -- The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is set to designate monkeypox -- an infectious viral disease that's been showing up around the world recently -- as a nationally notifiable condition on Monday.

The designation means that states will now be required to report all confirmed and suspected monkeypox cases to the agency within 24 hours of discovery. States must also share surveillance data such as case numbers.

Advertisement

"Making the condition nationally notifiable positions public health to continue to monitor and respond to monkeypox after the current outbreak recedes," CDC spokesperson Kristen Nordlund said last week according to Politico.

Monkeypox was first discovered in humans in Africa in 1970 and the current outbreak was first discovered in cases in Britain in May. The first U.S. cases were recorded a short time later in Massachusetts.

RELATED Brazil, Spain report first monkeypox deaths outside Africa

Since the first cases in Massachusetts, there have been a few thousand documented in other states. According to CDC data, there have been about 5,200 cases nationwide.

Advertisement

Prior its designation Monday as a nationally notifiable condition, states were not required to provide the CDC with data on positive cases, suspected cases or the number of people who have been treated.

"We will weigh any decision on declaring a public health emergency based on the responses we're seeing throughout the country," Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra said last week according to CNN. "Bottom line is, we need to stay ahead of it and be able to end this outbreak."

Experts say it can take as many as three weeks after exposure to see symptoms of monkeypox. Photo courtesy World Health Organization

The Massachusetts case was recorded on May 18 in a man who'd recently traveled to Canada. Since then, most cases have been reported in New York, California, Illinois, Florida and Texas, according to CDC data.

Monkeypox infection generally includes flu-like symptoms and swollen lymph nodes followed by a blister- or pimple-like rash appearing on the skin. It commonly spreads through direct contact with an infectious rash, scabs or bodily fluid or touching items that have previously touched a rash or fluid. It can take as many as three weeks after exposure to begin seeing symptoms.

Advertisement

Experts say monkeypox can also spread through respiratory secretions during prolonged face-to-face contact or during intimate physical contact such as kissing, cuddling or sex.

RELATED New Yorkers line up for scarce monkeypox vaccine

The current outbreak has largely involved gay and bisexual men, many of whom recently reported having multiple or anonymous sex partners.

On July 23, the World Health Organization declared monkeypox a global health emergency, indicating that the agency believes the rising number of cases warrant a coordinated international response to prevent the outbreak from developing into a pandemic like COVID-19.

So far, two major U.S. cities have declared a public health emergency for monkeypox -- New York City and San Francisco -- and last week New York Gov. Hochul declared a monkeypox disaster emergency, authorizing state agencies to assist local governments in containing the outbreak.

San Francisco's emergency took effect on Monday, which mobilizes resources, accelerates emergency planning, coordinates city agencies and permits reimbursement by state and federal governments.

President Joe Biden's administration has authorized and released hundreds of thousands of doses of the monkeypox vaccine to be given to the most vulnerable Americans.

Read More

Unique symptoms emerge during recent monkeypox outbreak

Latest Headlines

Boeing avoids labor strike at 3 plants; union members to vote on contract
U.S. News // 13 minutes ago
Boeing avoids labor strike at 3 plants; union members to vote on contract
Aug. 1 (UPI) -- One of the largest industrial trade unions in the country postponed its planned Monday strike against Boeing to allow time for members to vote on a revised contract offer from the aviation and military giant.
2 cyclists killed, 3 injured in crash with SUV that crossed over center line
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
2 cyclists killed, 3 injured in crash with SUV that crossed over center line
July 31 (UPI) -- Two cyclists were killed and three others were severely injured in Michigan over the weekend in a crash involving an SUV that crossed over the center line while trying to pass another vehicle, authorities said.
Death toll in Kentucky floods rises to 28; Beshear warns more rain incoming
U.S. News // 18 hours ago
Death toll in Kentucky floods rises to 28; Beshear warns more rain incoming
July 31 (UPI) -- The death toll from floods in Kentucky rose to 28 on Sunday with more deaths expected as crews navigate flood waters and oncoming rain to conduct rescue and recovery efforts.
Five children, two adults killed in wrong-way vehicle crash on Illinois highway
U.S. News // 13 hours ago
Five children, two adults killed in wrong-way vehicle crash on Illinois highway
July 31 (UPI) -- Seven people were killed in a crash involving a driver traveling in the wrong direction on an Illinois highway on Sunday, authorities said.
New Yorkers file lawsuit seeks to end COVID-19 outdoor dining over boom in trash, rats
U.S. News // 15 hours ago
New Yorkers file lawsuit seeks to end COVID-19 outdoor dining over boom in trash, rats
July 31 (UPI) -- A group of New York residents has filed a lawsuit seeking an end to the outdoor dining shacks built in pandemic they say has led to a boom in trash and rats.
U.S. Navy commissions new ship USS Fort Lauderdale
U.S. News // 16 hours ago
U.S. Navy commissions new ship USS Fort Lauderdale
July 31 (UPI) -- The U.S. Navy held a commissioning ceremony in Florida on Saturday for its newest amphibious transport dock ship, the USS Fort Lauderdale.
Boston Celtics legend Bill Russell dies at 88
U.S. News // 17 hours ago
Boston Celtics legend Bill Russell dies at 88
July 31 (UPI) -- NBA Hall of Famer Bill Russell died on Sunday, his family announced in a statement. He was 88 years old.
Biden still testing positive for COVID-19; will work from isolation
U.S. News // 17 hours ago
Biden still testing positive for COVID-19; will work from isolation
July 31 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden's physician on Sunday said he had tested positive for COVID-19 again following a "rebound" positive result and would continue to work from isolation.
California's McKinney Fire grows as crews battle blazes in Montana, Idaho
U.S. News // 18 hours ago
California's McKinney Fire grows as crews battle blazes in Montana, Idaho
July 31 (UPI) -- The raging McKinney Fire in northern California expanded Sunday after high winds caused by thunderstorms as Gov. Gavin Newsom declared a state of emergency for Siskiyou County.
Not over yet: Drenching downpours to renew flood threat in hard-hit communities
U.S. News // 18 hours ago
Not over yet: Drenching downpours to renew flood threat in hard-hit communities
After days of drenching downpours and catastrophic flooding unfolded across a large swath of the United States last week, AccuWeather forecasters remain very concerned for a repeat performance from Mother Nature.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Mykolaiv hit by shelling as Russia claims Ukraine conducted drone strike on Crimea base
Mykolaiv hit by shelling as Russia claims Ukraine conducted drone strike on Crimea base
Japan reports most weekly COVID-19 cases in world, including record 233,100 daily
Japan reports most weekly COVID-19 cases in world, including record 233,100 daily
California's McKinney Fire grows as crews battle blazes in Montana, Idaho
California's McKinney Fire grows as crews battle blazes in Montana, Idaho
AccuWeather forecasters warn about potential for new flood disasters
AccuWeather forecasters warn about potential for new flood disasters
Five children, two adults killed in wrong-way vehicle crash on Illinois highway
Five children, two adults killed in wrong-way vehicle crash on Illinois highway
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement