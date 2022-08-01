Advertisement
Aug. 1, 2022 / 8:21 AM

VP Kamala Harris to detail $1 billion in federal aid for climate-related disasters

By Clyde Hughes
VP Kamala Harris to detail $1 billion in federal aid for climate-related disasters
Vice President Kamala Harris was scheduled to travel to Miami, Fla., on Monday to announce a White House plan that takes action against climate change and excessive heat. File Photo by Christopher Dilts/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 1 (UPI) -- Vice President Kamala Harris will be in South Florida on Monday to announce more than $1 billion in federal funding to improve infrastructure nationwide to make it more resilient to excessive heat and climate change.

Harris was scheduled to visit Miami and meet with leaders at the Federal Emergency Management Agency and the National Hurricane Center.

The White House on Monday unveiled a plan to benefit all 50 states, three territories and Washington, D.C. It said the Building Resilient Infrastructure and Communities Program will receive twice the funding it saw last year, thanks to the bipartisan infrastructure bill.

Harris will speak about the plan during her visit in Miami at 4 p.m. EDT Monday.

"President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris have been clear that climate change is a crisis," the White House said in a statement.

"The Biden-Harris Administration is taking action to make communities across America more resilient to climate change, especially as millions of Americans live under heat advisories, wildfires threaten communities big and small."

Officials said more than 100 million residents nationwide have been experiencing drought while others have faced catastrophic flooding -- such as Kentucky, where more than two dozen people have died amid rising floodwaters.

RELATED New Mexico declares state of emergency after wildfire ash threatened drinking water

"These investments improve wildfire response and reduce the overall loss of infrastructure and critical resources while prioritizing assistance to underserved communities," the White House said.

"This summer, as directed by the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, the Wildland Fire Mitigation Fire and Management Commission was established, gathering federal and non-federal members to formulate and deliver policy recommendations to Congress for wildland fire prevention, mitigation, suppression, and management."

The White House has taken various actions to better protect Americans from a excessive heat -- including the new website HEAT.gov, which provides information on assistance with heat-related challenges.

RELATED California crews increase control over wildfire that's burned 18K acres, dozens of homes

Officials said the administration is also coordinating with federal efforts on flood resilience and ensuring that federal investments include safety standards for flooding and sea-level rise.

FEMA has launched a website for purchasers to evaluate property-level flood risk and highlights best practices for states requiring flood risk disclosures during real estate transactions.

Triple-digit temperatures remain in the forecast for scorching hot Northwest

