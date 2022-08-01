Watch live: White House to give update on Biden's 2nd COVID-19 infection

President Joe Biden meets last Thursday with Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen speaks during a meeting in the South Court Auditorium of the White House in Washington. Biden had been cleared to personally attend meetings two days earlier after he tested negative for his first COVID-19 infection. Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 1 (UPI) -- The White House is expected to give an update Monday on President Joe Biden's condition after he was diagnosed with a rebound case of COVID-19 over the weekend. White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre will host the briefing at the White House Monday afternoon.

Biden again tested positive on Saturday, just days after he was cleared of his first infection and left isolation. His doctor, however, said that he's not experiencing any symptoms.

Jean-Pierre is scheduled to begin Monday's briefing at 1:45 p.m. EDT.

Physician to the President Dr. Kevin O'Connor said in an update Monday that Biden is still free of symptoms.

"Given his rebound positivity which we reported Saturday, we continued daily monitoring," he said in his daily update letter. "This morning, as we could be anticipated, his SARS-CoV-2 antigen testing remained positive."

O'Connor added that Biden will keep in isolation and continue to work from the executive residence.

"As I have stated previously, the president continues to be very specifically conscientious to protect any of the executive residence, White House, Secret Service and other staff whose duties require any proximity to him," he wrote in the letter.

Biden was first diagnosed with a COVID-19 infection on July 21 and experienced only mild symptoms over the next few days. Over the duration, he took the antiviral treatment Paxlovid.

The president is fully vaccinated and double boosted.

Doctors said that Biden caught the BA.5 Omicron subvariant, which is more transmissible than other variants.