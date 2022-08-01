Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Aug. 1, 2022 / 11:47 AM

Indiana state Senate passes near-total abortion ban bill

By Adam Schrader
1/4
Indiana state Senate passes near-total abortion ban bill
Protesters rally outside the Indianapolis Library where Vice President Kamala Harris was meeting with Indiana state legislators for a roundtable discussion on abortion rights at the Indianapolis State Library on July 25 in Indianapolis. Photo by John Sommers II/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 1 (UPI) -- The Indiana Senate passed a bill Saturday that would ban nearly all abortions in the state after days of contentious testimony from the public in which both pro-abortion and anti-abortion advocates said the bill was "flawed."

The state senators passed the bill with a vote of 26-20 after ten Republicans crossed party lines to vote against the bill, CNN and WLFI reported. The bill will now move to the Republican-controlled House which is expected to debate the issue later this week.

Advertisement

The bill, authored by Sen. Susan Glick, makes abortion a Level 5 felony unless it is "necessary to prevent a substantial permanent impairment of the life of the mother" or "the pregnancy was the result of rape or incest and the fetus has a specified postfertilization age."

Debate over the bill began in the state Senate, which is made up of 42 men and eight women, last Monday as the lawmakers listened to testimony from the public for six days.

RELATED West Virginia Senate passes abortion ban even in cases of rape after 8 weeks

"The only exception in this bill truly is the life of the mother and there's so much red tape in it that it's unbelievable," Sen. Ron Alting told WLFI. "If somebody wants a lot of government, they got it today."

Advertisement

Both pro-abortion and anti-abortion advocates said the bill was "flawed" in their public comments before the vote.

Anti-abortion speakers argued that the bill didn't go far enough in defining "meaningful enforcement" if it were passed into law -- while pro-abortion speakers argued that the bill "strips a woman of her right to choose."

RELATED Teen's Twitter war with Rep. Matt Gaetz raises $1.5M in abortion funds

"Generally, most of these decisions are not female only and we forget there are others involved in this issue as well," Glick told WLFI.

"So, I think we're trying to broaden the decision-making process and not narrow it to the point where no one else has anything to say in regard to these decisions."

Glick, in comments on the Senate floor Saturday, called it a "vehicle bill" and said she expects the House will make changes to it, CNN reported. If the House were to make changes to the bill, it would be sent back to the Senate for another vote.

RELATED Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito defends abortion ruling, slams critics at religious event

Latest Headlines

Watch live: White House to give update on Biden's 2nd COVID-19 infection
U.S. News // 38 minutes ago
Watch live: White House to give update on Biden's 2nd COVID-19 infection
Aug. 1 (UPI) -- The White House is expected to give an update Monday on President Joe Biden's condition after he was diagnosed with a rebound case of COVID-19 over the weekend.
U.S. seeks 15-year sentence for first man convicted for role in Jan. 6 Capitol attack
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
U.S. seeks 15-year sentence for first man convicted for role in Jan. 6 Capitol attack
Aug. 1 (UPI) -- The first defendant to be put on trial for involvement in the Jan. 6 attack at the U.S. Capitol last year faces as many as 15 years in prison Monday when a judge hands down his sentence in federal court.
At least 2 dead in Northern California after McKinney Fire explodes in size
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
At least 2 dead in Northern California after McKinney Fire explodes in size
Aug. 1 (UPI) -- At least two people have died as a result of the McKinney Fire in Northern California, authorities said, which is now the largest wildfire the state has seen so far this year.
Citing youth mental health crisis, Calif. lawmakers target social media
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Citing youth mental health crisis, Calif. lawmakers target social media
Aug. 1 (UPI) -- Some California lawmakers want to help parents protect their children's mental health by targeting website elements they say were designed to hook kids.
Death toll expected to rise in eastern Kentucky after severe flooding
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Death toll expected to rise in eastern Kentucky after severe flooding
Aug. 1 (UPI) -- The official statewide death toll after the disastrous flooding in Kentucky last week may rise to 34 after more bodies were discovered including four in Perry County late Sunday, officials said.
Banana Boat sunscreen recalled after cancer-causing chemical found
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Banana Boat sunscreen recalled after cancer-causing chemical found
Aug. 1 (UPI) -- A popular brand of sunscreen is being recalled nationwide after it was found to contain very small amounts of a chemical that's known to cause cancer.
VP Kamala Harris to detail $1 billion in federal aid for climate-related disasters
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
VP Kamala Harris to detail $1 billion in federal aid for climate-related disasters
Aug. 1 (UPI) -- Vice President Kamala Harris will be in South Florida on Monday to announce more than $1 billion in federal funding to improve infrastructure nationwide to make it more resilient to excessive heat and climate change.
Boeing avoids labor strike at 3 plants; union members to vote on contract
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Boeing avoids labor strike at 3 plants; union members to vote on contract
Aug. 1 (UPI) -- One of the largest industrial trade unions in the country postponed its planned Monday strike against Boeing to allow time for members to vote on a revised contract offer from the aviation and military giant.
CDC says states now required to report all monkeypox cases within 24 hours
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
CDC says states now required to report all monkeypox cases within 24 hours
Aug. 1 (UPI) -- The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is designating monkeypox -- an infectious viral disease that's been showing up around the world recently -- as a nationally notifiable condition on Monday.
2 cyclists killed, 3 injured in crash with SUV that crossed over center line
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
2 cyclists killed, 3 injured in crash with SUV that crossed over center line
July 31 (UPI) -- Two cyclists were killed and three others were severely injured in Michigan over the weekend in a crash involving an SUV that crossed over the center line while trying to pass another vehicle, authorities said.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Mykolaiv hit by shelling as Russia claims Ukraine conducted drone strike on Crimea base
Mykolaiv hit by shelling as Russia claims Ukraine conducted drone strike on Crimea base
Japan reports most weekly COVID-19 cases in world, including record 233,100 daily
Japan reports most weekly COVID-19 cases in world, including record 233,100 daily
California's McKinney Fire grows as crews battle blazes in Montana, Idaho
California's McKinney Fire grows as crews battle blazes in Montana, Idaho
Five children, two adults killed in wrong-way vehicle crash on Illinois highway
Five children, two adults killed in wrong-way vehicle crash on Illinois highway
2 cyclists killed, 3 injured in crash with SUV that crossed over center line
2 cyclists killed, 3 injured in crash with SUV that crossed over center line
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement