University of West Georgia professor charged with murder of incoming freshman

Aug. 1 (UPI) -- A former professor at the University of West Georgia was denied bond Monday after he was arrested for allegedly shooting and killing an incoming freshman.

Richard Sigman, 47, appeared in court Monday after he was arrested on charges of malice murder, aggravated assault and possession of a gun in the commission of a felony after police say he fatally shot 18-year-old Anna Jones in a parking garage on Friday.

Carrollton Police said Sigman got into an argument with someone at Leopoldo's Pizza, a popular pizzeria in Carrollton, Ga., prior to the shooting.

The other man allegedly told at least one security guard that Sigman had threatened to shoot him and when security approached Sigman and saw he had a weapon they ordered him to leave.

Sigman left the restaurant and began walking to a parking garage where he opened fire into a parked car, striking Jones, police said.

"Friends immediately drove her to the hospital, where she was pronounced dead," police said.

Police said that Sigman injured his head and leg sometime between when shots were fired and when officers arrived at the scene.

Sigman was intoxicated at the time of the shooting, police said, adding that they did not believe he had any contact with anyone in Jones' car before opening fire.

Sigman had been listed as a lecturer at the University of West Georgia's Department of Management in the Richards College of Business as recently as last month but he was fired following his arrest and his profile has since been removed.

Jones, who had graduated from Mount Zion High School in Carrollton, was set to begin classes at the university in the fall but was not one of Sigman's students.

"On behalf of the university, we wish to convey our deepest condolences to Anna's family and many friends," University of West Georgia President Brendan Kelly said in a statement. "We know this news is difficult to process and affects many members of our university community."