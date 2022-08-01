Trending
PepsiCo buys $550 million stake into energy drink Celsius

By Clyde Hughes
Image of the entrance to PepsiCo headquarters in Purchase, New York, on October 7, 2013. The company bought a stake in energy drink Celsius on Monday. File Photo by Peter Foley/EPA

Aug. 1 (UPI) -- PepsiCo announced Monday it is making a $550 million cash investment into fitness energy drink Celsius connected to a long-term distribution deal.

The move gets PepsiCo more established in the energy drink sector, one of the fastest-growing nonalcoholic beverage categories in the industry.

The deal equates to 8.5% ownership of Celsius on an "as-converted basis," a statement from PepsiCo said.

"We are extremely pleased to partner with Celsius and excited about the opportunity for our two organizations to drive growth and innovation in the energy beverage category," Kirk Tanner, CEO, PepsiCo Beverages North America, said in a statement.

"The Celsius brand's growing momentum coupled with the strength of PepsiCo's portfolio and go-to-market capabilities create a combination we believe will be very compelling and valuable to retailers and consumers. We are looking forward to seeing the impact these two outstanding organizations can make together to more fully capture energy occasions."

The statement said the agreement is subject to "certain exceptions," that include retail and food service channels while making PepsiCo the preferred distribution partner globally for Celsius.

"We believe the opportunity to partner with a global best-in-class distributor provides Celsius with significant near-term additional shelf space in both existing retailers as well as new expansion within the independent retailers that represent a significant portion of the U.S. convenience and gas channel where approximately 70% of energy drinks are sold," Celsius President and CEO John Fieldly said in a statement.

