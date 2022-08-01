Advertisement
U.S. News
Aug. 1, 2022 / 12:42 AM

2 cyclists killed, 3 injured in crash with SUV that crossed over center line

By Darryl Coote

July 31 (UPI) -- Two cyclists were killed and three others were severely injured in Michigan over the weekend in a crash involving an SUV that crossed over the center line while trying to pass another vehicle, authorities said.

The incident happened shortly after 11 a.m. Saturday in Ionia County, located some 35 miles east of Grand Rapids, the county's sheriff's office said in a statement.

Advertisement

All five cyclists were critically inured with one being pronounced dead at the scene. A second cyclist was later pronounced dead due to their injuries after being airlifted to Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital in Grand Rapids.

Two injured cyclists were transported to Sparrow Ionia Hospital with the third also being sent to Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital for treatment.

RELATED Five children, two adults killed in wrong-way vehicle crash on Illinois highway

"All three of the surviving cyclists had severe injuries," the sheriff's office said.

The identifies of the cyclists were being withheld from the public but the sheriff's office said the crash occurred as the cyclists were participating in the Wish-A-Mile Bicycle Tour, a three-day endurance ride through much of Michigan state that is a fundraising event for the Make-A-Wish Foundation.

The identity of the SUV driver was also withheld pending formal charges being laid and arraignment, the sheriff's office said, adding that the person was arrested on two counts of operating while intoxicated causing death.

Advertisement

After receiving medical treatment, the driver was placed into the Ionia County Jail, authorities said.

"It is with heavy hearts we remember our riders impacted by the tragedy yesterday," Make-A-Wish Michigan said Sunday in a statement. "Our staff and entire Make-A-Wish family are heartbroken and offer our deepest sympathy for the riders involved, their loved ones and all members of the Wish-A-Mile community at this time."

RELATED Police: 3 children, mother found dead in Connecticut home

Read More

Tractor crash in Pennsylvania leaves at least 4 dead

Latest Headlines

Death toll in Kentucky floods rises to 28; Beshear warns more rain incoming
U.S. News // 12 hours ago
Death toll in Kentucky floods rises to 28; Beshear warns more rain incoming
July 31 (UPI) -- The death toll from floods in Kentucky rose to 28 on Sunday with more deaths expected as crews navigate flood waters and oncoming rain to conduct rescue and recovery efforts.
Five children, two adults killed in wrong-way vehicle crash on Illinois highway
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Five children, two adults killed in wrong-way vehicle crash on Illinois highway
July 31 (UPI) -- Seven people were killed in a crash involving a driver traveling in the wrong direction on an Illinois highway on Sunday, authorities said.
New Yorkers file lawsuit seeks to end COVID-19 outdoor dining over boom in trash, rats
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
New Yorkers file lawsuit seeks to end COVID-19 outdoor dining over boom in trash, rats
July 31 (UPI) -- A group of New York residents has filed a lawsuit seeking an end to the outdoor dining shacks built in pandemic they say has led to a boom in trash and rats.
U.S. Navy commissions new ship USS Fort Lauderdale
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
U.S. Navy commissions new ship USS Fort Lauderdale
July 31 (UPI) -- The U.S. Navy held a commissioning ceremony in Florida on Saturday for its newest amphibious transport dock ship, the USS Fort Lauderdale.
Boston Celtics legend Bill Russell dies at 88
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
Boston Celtics legend Bill Russell dies at 88
July 31 (UPI) -- NBA Hall of Famer Bill Russell died on Sunday, his family announced in a statement. He was 88 years old.
Biden still testing positive for COVID-19; will work from isolation
U.S. News // 12 hours ago
Biden still testing positive for COVID-19; will work from isolation
July 31 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden's physician on Sunday said he had tested positive for COVID-19 again following a "rebound" positive result and would continue to work from isolation.
California's McKinney Fire grows as crews battle blazes in Montana, Idaho
U.S. News // 12 hours ago
California's McKinney Fire grows as crews battle blazes in Montana, Idaho
July 31 (UPI) -- The raging McKinney Fire in northern California expanded Sunday after high winds caused by thunderstorms as Gov. Gavin Newsom declared a state of emergency for Siskiyou County.
Not over yet: Drenching downpours to renew flood threat in hard-hit communities
U.S. News // 12 hours ago
Not over yet: Drenching downpours to renew flood threat in hard-hit communities
After days of drenching downpours and catastrophic flooding unfolded across a large swath of the United States last week, AccuWeather forecasters remain very concerned for a repeat performance from Mother Nature.
Zelensky says Ukraine is considering 'mandatory evacuation' from eastern region
U.S. News // 14 hours ago
Zelensky says Ukraine is considering 'mandatory evacuation' from eastern region
July 31 (UPI) -- President Volodymyr Zelensky has urged the hundreds of thousands of civilians remaining in eastern Ukraine to evacuate as the government plans to implement "mandatory" evacuations.
Pelosi confirms trip to Asia but plans don't mention Taiwan
U.S. News // 16 hours ago
Pelosi confirms trip to Asia but plans don't mention Taiwan
July 31 (UPI) -- House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Sunday confirmed that she is leading a delegation of lawmakers to Asian countries but her plans do not mention Taiwan.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Mykolaiv hit by shelling as Russia claims Ukraine conducted drone strike on Crimea base
Mykolaiv hit by shelling as Russia claims Ukraine conducted drone strike on Crimea base
California's McKinney Fire grows as crews battle blazes in Montana, Idaho
California's McKinney Fire grows as crews battle blazes in Montana, Idaho
Japan reports most weekly COVID-19 cases in world, including record 233,100 daily
Japan reports most weekly COVID-19 cases in world, including record 233,100 daily
AccuWeather forecasters warn about potential for new flood disasters
AccuWeather forecasters warn about potential for new flood disasters
Five children, two adults killed in wrong-way vehicle crash on Illinois highway
Five children, two adults killed in wrong-way vehicle crash on Illinois highway
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement