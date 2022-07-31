Advertisement
U.S. News
July 31, 2022 / 6:24 PM

Five adults, two children killed in wrong-way vehicle crash on Illinois highway

By Daniel Uria

July 31 (UPI) -- Seven people were killed in a crash involving a driver traveling in the wrong direction on an Illinois highway on Sunday, authorities said.

A van and a car collided on westbound I-90 in Hampshire, Ill., at around at 2 a.m., Illinois State police said.

Both vehicles burst into flames upon impact and a woman and five children in the van, as well as a woman in the car, were killed.

One person was airlifted to a Chicago hospital in critical condition.

None of the victims had been identified as of Sunday evening.

A portion of the highway was closed as authorities worked on the scene.

An investigation into the cause of the crash is ongoing.

