July 31, 2022 / 1:06 PM

Death toll in Kentucky floods rises to 26; Beshear warns more rain incoming

By Daniel Uria
The death toll from floods in Kentucky rose to 26 on Sunday with more deaths expected as crews navigate flood waters and oncoming rain to conduct rescue and recovery efforts. Photo by Sgt. Jessica Elboaub/Kentucky National Guard/EPA-EFE

July 31 (UPI) -- At least 26 people have died following severe flooding in Kentucky, Gov. Andy Beshear said Sunday.

Beshear announced the new death toll in a series of tweets Sunday as he said the state had received trailers to provide shelter to those impacted by the floods and was working to establish more shelter options.

"In more tough news for the commonwealth this morning, our death toll has risen to 26 lost -- and that number will increase," he said. "There is widespread damage with many families displaced and more rain expected throughout the next day."

Beshear told NBC News' Meet the Press that officials do know of additional bodies that have been recovered but could not officially confirm those deaths.

"With the level of water, we're going to be finding bodies for weeks, many of them swept hundreds of yards, maybe a quarter mile plus from where they were lost," he said.

The governor added that it would take some time "to get a firm grasp on" how many people are missing since officials did not have "a firm count of how many people were there to begin with" and additional rain could complicate rescue and recovery efforts.

"We're doubling our National Guard," he said. "We're going to work to go door to door, work to find, again, as many people as we can. We're even going to work through the rain."

Beshear warned residents to be prepared for more heavy rains on Sunday night as the National Weather Service in Louisville issued a flood watch through 8 a.m. Monday morning in portions of central and Eastern Kentucky.

He was expected to visit the region Sunday to visit emergency operations centers and meet with local officials and residents in counties impacted by the floods.

The White House also added individual assistance to President Joe Biden's Major Disaster declaration to provide aide to those who "have lost everything" in Eastern Kentucky.

"I'm taking more action to help the families being displaced and lives lost," he said.

Beshear said the state must "build back stronger" to provide roads, bridges, culverts, water, waste water systems and flood walls that can stand up to the impacts of climate change.

"The infrastructure is so expensive," he said. "If we truly want to be more resilient, it is going to take a major federal investment, as well as her in the state. We're ready to do our part."

