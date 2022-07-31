Advertisement
July 31, 2022 / 8:41 AM

AccuWeather forecasters warn about potential for new flood disasters

By Alex Sosnowki, Accuweather.com
Police walk to dry land after checking flooded automobiles for drivers, following historic rains causing flooding on streets and houses in St. Louis on Tuesday. Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo

Flooding downpours will continue to threaten lives and property across a lengthy corridor of the United States into the start of August, AccuWeather meteorologists warn. Dangers will return to flood-ravaged Kentucky by the end of the weekend with 25 dead reported, following a brief reprieve from torrential downpours through Saturday.

A slow-moving front is the culprit behind repeated showers and thunderstorms, which have triggered dangerous flash flooding that has claimed more than a dozen lives in eastern Kentucky and two lives in the St. Louis area during the last week of July. Dozens of dramatic high-water rescues became necessary in both areas as flash flood emergencies ensued.

"Downpours will return to the zone in central and southeastern Kentucky and southern West Virginia from Sunday to Monday," AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Brett Anderson said.

Several additional inches of rain on top of wet ground will renew the flash flood risk in portions of Kentucky and West Virginia from Sunday into Monday. AccuWeather forecasters urge people to stay alert to flooding dangers, monitor flood watches and warnings and avoid low-lying areas along small streams and secondary rivers. There is the potential for swift-rising water that can block escape routes on Sunday and Monday.

RELATED Death toll rises to 25 in eastern Kentucky flooding

"Additional roads and bridges may become washed out and impassable," Anderson said. "In areas of steep terrain, there will also be the risk of mudslides."

Most of the rain is expected to stay south of St. Louis, which experienced renewed flooding with additional rainfall on Thursday evening. Six children were rescued from high water that trapped them in a daycare, according to the St. Louis Fire Department.

AccuWeather meteorologists remain concerned for incidents of dangerous flash flooding and the potential for a localized flooding disaster anywhere from the south-central Plains to the lower mid-Atlantic and part of the Carolinas through the weekend.

RELATED Biden declares disaster after major flooding kills more than a dozen in Kentucky

Persistent showers and thunderstorms will move over areas along an approximately 1,200-mile-long stretch of the country in a phenomenon that meteorologists refer to as training. Rainfall of 2-4 inches will be common in this zone with higher amounts between 4 and 8 inches and an AccuWeather Local StormMax&trade of 12 inches through Sunday.

Some parts of the nation in the potential flood zone were facing abnormally dry to extreme drought conditions at the start of this past week. However, excessive rainfall of 8-12 inches within several hours can trigger flooding regardless of drought status.

Towns and cities in the path of heavy rain and the potential for flash flooding over the southern Plains include Dodge City, Kan., and Tulsa, Okla. Farther to the east, some of the cities in the Mississippi and Tennessee valleys at greatest risk for dangerous and disruptive flooding downpours include Nashville, Memphis and Knoxville, Tenn., and Charleston, W.Va.

The Ozark Mountains, which has hilly terrain similar to that which contributed to deadly flash flooding in eastern Kentucky earlier this past week, is one of the regions facing heavy rainfall this weekend, forecasters say. Life-threatening flash flooding could develop in the area as the wet pattern persists.

Farther to the east along the Interstate 40 corridor, eastern Tennessee and western North Carolina could face similarly dangerous conditions into Sunday. Later Sunday night and into Monday, the heavy rain will shift northward and eastward, impacting portions of the central Appalachians and mid-Atlantic. While rainfall totals may be a bit lower in these areas, flooding can still occur, especially in the rugged terrain of the Appalachians.

Forecasters and officials warned motorists to avoid driving on flooded roadways. Water may be deeper than it appears, and road surfaces can be washed away beneath floodwaters.

Despite triggering flooding dangers, the rain will be beneficial in alleviating drought conditions gripping the southern Plains and lower Mississippi Valley.

On top of that, cloud cover alone will help suppress temperatures for a couple of days in parts of Oklahoma and Arkansas, where highs around the 100-degree mark have been so common this summer.

On Thursday, Tulsa had its "coolest" day of the month so far through July 28 with a reading of 96 Fahrenheit. A rainfall of 1.10 inches accompanied the "cooler air" and delivered the most precipitation in a single day since June 10, when 1.21 inches fell. As more frequent storms prowled the city on Friday, temperatures were held considerably lower, with the mercury only reaching 82 degrees. This was only the second July day with a below average high temperature.

July 3 through Friday, Dallas has amassed 26 days with highs at or above the century mark. The last time Dallas had a high under 100 was nearly two weeks ago, on July 15, with a high of 99. There is a small chance that the front dips far enough to the south to deliver a brief downpour to the metropolitan area this weekend. The last time there was 0.01 of an inch or greater was on June 3, which was 55 days ago.

Las Vegas records month's worth of rain in less than 2 hours

Cardi B cover art lawsuit trial postponed by federal judge
U.S. News // 12 hours ago
Cardi B cover art lawsuit trial postponed by federal judge
July 30 (UPI) -- A lawsuit filed against Cardi B over the cover art for her first album has been postponed by a federal judge in California who ordered the rapper to find another lawyer.
Last victim of Uvalde school shooting discharged from hospital
U.S. News // 14 hours ago
Last victim of Uvalde school shooting discharged from hospital
July 30 (UPI) -- The last victim of the mass shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, in May has been discharged from the hospital.
New Mexico declares state of emergency after wildfire ash threatened drinking water
U.S. News // 14 hours ago
New Mexico declares state of emergency after wildfire ash threatened drinking water
July 30 (UPI) -- Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham on Friday declared a state of emergency in the New Mexico town of Las Vegas after ash from the Calf Canyon/Hermit's Peak fire threatened its drinking water.
Biden tests positive for COVID-19 rebound infection, has no symptoms
U.S. News // 16 hours ago
Biden tests positive for COVID-19 rebound infection, has no symptoms
July 30 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden tested positive for a COVID-19 rebound infection on Saturday but is not experiencing any renewed symptoms, his physician said.
Big cat ownership could soon be outlawed in U.S.
U.S. News // 16 hours ago
Big cat ownership could soon be outlawed in U.S.
July 30 (UPI) -- Private ownership and breeding of big cats could soon become history in America, as the Senate is set to discuss a bill banning the practice this week.
Hitler's watch sells for $1.1M in auction, angering Jewish leaders
U.S. News // 17 hours ago
Hitler's watch sells for $1.1M in auction, angering Jewish leaders
July 30 (UPI) -- A watch gifted to Adolf Hitler on his birthday has sold for $1.1 million, drawing the ire of Jewish leaders against a Maryland auction house that routinely sells controversial memorabilia.
White House communications director reverses decision to step down
U.S. News // 18 hours ago
White House communications director reverses decision to step down
July 30 (UPI) -- In a last-minute reversal, White House communications director Kate Bedingfield said she will not be leaving the West Wing after all.
West Virginia Senate passes abortion ban even in cases of rape after 8 weeks
U.S. News // 18 hours ago
West Virginia Senate passes abortion ban even in cases of rape after 8 weeks
July 30 (UPI) -- West Virginia's Senate passed a bill that narrows the window for victims of rape and incest to have access to an abortion, down to eight weeks, provided the assault is reported to law enforcement.
Temps to soar from Minneapolis to NYC during 1st week of August
U.S. News // 20 hours ago
Temps to soar from Minneapolis to NYC during 1st week of August
AccuWeather meteorologists say the recent break from heat and humidity across the Midwest and Northeast will be short-lived as sizzling conditions return next week and persist over the long haul.
Death toll rises to 25 in eastern Kentucky flooding
U.S. News // 21 hours ago
Death toll rises to 25 in eastern Kentucky flooding
July 30 (UPI) -- At least 25 people, including six children, have been confirmed dead as of Saturday after widespread flooding devastated a series of communities in eastern Kentucky.
