Advertisement
U.S. News
July 30, 2022 / 2:16 PM

White House communications director reverses decision to step down

By Pedro Oliveira Jr.
White House communications director reverses decision to step down
In a last-minute reversal, White House director of communications Kate Bedingfield has decided to stay in her role in the West Wing. File photo by Michael Reynolds/UPI | License Photo

July 30 (UPI) -- In a last-minute reversal, White House communications director Kate Bedingfield said she will not be leaving the West Wing after all.

Bedingfield had previously said she would step down at the end of July after years advising President Joe Biden, from his second term as vice president to the 2020 election, COVID-19 pandemic and the nomination of a Supreme Court justice.

Advertisement

But this week, under pressure to reconsider from Biden and Chief of Staff Ron Klain, she changed her mind.

"After much thought, discussion and reflection, I've decided to stay," Bedingfield emailed colleagues on Friday, as reported by CNN and The New York Times. "I'm not done here and there is so much more good work to do with all of you.

She continued: "I couldn't be happier and more excited about this awesome -- if admittedly last-minute! -- development. The work is too important and too energizing and I have a lot of gas left in the tank."

Bedingfield had said she wanted to step down to spend more time with her husband and young children.

Advertisement

Klain had high praise for Bedingfield's performance as White House communications director.

"Without Kate Bedingfield's talent and tenacity, Donald Trump might still be in the White House, the Rescue Plan and the Infrastructure Law might still be unrealized goals, and Ketanji Brown Jackson might not be sitting on the Supreme Court," Klain said in a statement.

Her announcement to stay left some White House insiders shocked.

"It's wild," one senior Democrat told CNN.

This week in Washington

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., displays the signed Chips and Science Act bill, which would subsidize domestic semiconductor manufacturing and invest billions in science and technology innovation on the West Front of the Capitol on Friday. Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI | License Photo

Read More

Reformulated COVID-19 booster shots could be delivered by September China's Xi Jinping warns Biden not to 'play with fire' over Taiwan Biden admin. OKs project to fill gaps in border wall near Yuma

Latest Headlines

West Virginia Senate passes abortion ban even in cases of rape after 8 weeks
U.S. News // 42 minutes ago
West Virginia Senate passes abortion ban even in cases of rape after 8 weeks
July 30 (UPI) -- West Virginia's Senate passed a bill that narrows the window for victims of rape and incest to have access to an abortion, down to eight weeks, provided the assault is reported to law enforcement.
Temps to soar from Minneapolis to NYC during 1st week of August
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Temps to soar from Minneapolis to NYC during 1st week of August
AccuWeather meteorologists say the recent break from heat and humidity across the Midwest and Northeast will be short-lived as sizzling conditions return next week and persist over the long haul.
Death toll rises to 25 in eastern Kentucky flooding
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Death toll rises to 25 in eastern Kentucky flooding
July 30 (UPI) -- At least 25 people, including six children, have been confirmed dead as of Saturday after widespread flooding devastated a series of communities in eastern Kentucky.
Single ticket sold in Illinois wins $1.28B Mega Millions jackpot
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Single ticket sold in Illinois wins $1.28B Mega Millions jackpot
July 30 (UPI) -- A single ticket sold in Illinois has won the $1.28 billion Mega Millions drawing, the second-largest jackpot in the game's history.
New York Gov. Hochul declares disaster emergency over monkeypox
U.S. News // 14 hours ago
New York Gov. Hochul declares disaster emergency over monkeypox
July 29 (UPI) -- Gov. Kathy Hochul on Friday declared a monkeypox disaster emergency as 1,383 cases have been reported across New York State.
Mohammed Khalifa sentenced to life in prison in U.S. for aiding ISIS
U.S. News // 15 hours ago
Mohammed Khalifa sentenced to life in prison in U.S. for aiding ISIS
July 29 (UPI) -- Mohammed Khalifa, a Saudi-born Canadian man, was sentenced to life in prison by a U.S. judge on Friday for aiding the Islamic State terrorist group and personally executing two Syrian fighters.
Tractor crash in Pennsylvania leaves at least 4 dead
U.S. News // 17 hours ago
Tractor crash in Pennsylvania leaves at least 4 dead
July 29 (UPI) -- A tractor crashed causing the death of at least four people in Pennsylvania on Friday including a woman and three children, state police said.
Feds send letter to MBTA after three runaway train incidents near Boston
U.S. News // 17 hours ago
Feds send letter to MBTA after three runaway train incidents near Boston
July 29 (UPI) -- The Federal Transit Administration sent a letter to the Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority requiring workers to attend safety briefings after three recent runaway train incidents near Boston.
Las Vegas records month's worth of rain in less than 2 hours
U.S. News // 18 hours ago
Las Vegas records month's worth of rain in less than 2 hours
After potent thunderstorms rolled through Las Vegas on Thursday night, portions of the iconic Las Vegas Strip were left under water as floodwaters poured into area casinos.
House passes Assault Weapons Ban in last-minute vote
U.S. News // 23 hours ago
House passes Assault Weapons Ban in last-minute vote
July 29 (UPI) -- The U.S. House of Representatives passed legislation banning assault weapons on Friday, weeks after several high-profile mass shootings again put focus on the issue.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Las Vegas records month's worth of rain in less than 2 hours
Las Vegas records month's worth of rain in less than 2 hours
Amazon to close down Drive by end of 2023
Amazon to close down Drive by end of 2023
Mohammed Khalifa sentenced to life in prison in U.S. for aiding ISIS
Mohammed Khalifa sentenced to life in prison in U.S. for aiding ISIS
House passes Assault Weapons Ban in last-minute vote
House passes Assault Weapons Ban in last-minute vote
Tractor crash in Pennsylvania leaves at least 4 dead
Tractor crash in Pennsylvania leaves at least 4 dead
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement