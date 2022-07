The Mega Millions jackpot had been growing since April 15. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

July 30 (UPI) -- A single ticket sold in Illinois has won the $1.28 billion Mega Millions drawing, the second-largest jackpot in the game's history. Friday's numbers were 13, 36, 45, 57 and 67, with a Mega Ball of 14. The winner, should they choose the lump-sum cash option, will take home $747.2 million. Advertisement

The jackpot had been growing since April 15, the last time someone one the big prize.

Only one Mega Millions jackpot was bigger. A single ticket sold in South Carolina won $1.53 billion in 2018.

"We are thrilled to have witnessed one of the biggest jackpot wins in Mega Millions history," said Ohio Lottery Director and Mega Millions Consortium Lead Director Pat McDonald. "We're eager to find out who won and look forward to congratulating the winner soon! Better still, this exciting jackpot run has had a significant positive impact on the revenues for good causes raised by our member lotteries."

In addition to the jackpot, 26 tickets won $1 million prizes and six won $2 million.