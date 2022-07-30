Last victim of Uvalde school shooting discharged from hospital

1/3

Mayah Zamora, 10, passed out roses as she left University Hospital in San Antonio on Friday, hospital officials announced. Photo courtesy University Hospital in San Antonio/Twitter

July 30 (UPI) -- The last victim of the mass shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, in May has been discharged from the hospital. Mayah Zamora, 10, passed out roses as she left University Hospital in San Antonio on Friday, hospital officials announced in a tweet that included video footage of her leaving. Advertisement

"Today was a happy day at University Hospital! Our final patient from the Uvalde shooting, 10 year-old Mayah Zamora, was discharged!" hospital officials said Friday, more than two months after the deadly massacre.

"She is our hero and we can't wait to see all she accomplishes in the future!"

Hospital staffers can be heard in the video chanting the young girl's name as she walks out of the hospital with a cast on her left arm, posing for photos with those she passes.

According to a GoFundMe set up by her family, Mayah's long road to recovery included "numerous surgeries" and mental health care. The family has raised more than $104,000 as of Saturday.

Her release came just days after Uvalde superintendent Hal Harrell shared a video to YouTube of the new fencing being installed at all the district's schools. Robb Elementary is planned to be torn down.

"Crews and contractors have been working hard to transition from our current chain-link fence to our new 8-foot fence," Harrell said.

"Their first stop is here at Uvalde High School, but every campus is going to get enhanced camera coverage on their campuses."