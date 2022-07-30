Advertisement
U.S. News
July 30, 2022 / 6:41 PM

Last victim of Uvalde school shooting discharged from hospital

By Adam Schrader
1/3
Last victim of Uvalde school shooting discharged from hospital
Mayah Zamora, 10, passed out roses as she left University Hospital in San Antonio on Friday, hospital officials announced. Photo courtesy University Hospital in San Antonio/Twitter

July 30 (UPI) -- The last victim of the mass shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, in May has been discharged from the hospital.

Mayah Zamora, 10, passed out roses as she left University Hospital in San Antonio on Friday, hospital officials announced in a tweet that included video footage of her leaving.

Advertisement

"Today was a happy day at University Hospital! Our final patient from the Uvalde shooting, 10 year-old Mayah Zamora, was discharged!" hospital officials said Friday, more than two months after the deadly massacre.

"She is our hero and we can't wait to see all she accomplishes in the future!"

Hospital staffers can be heard in the video chanting the young girl's name as she walks out of the hospital with a cast on her left arm, posing for photos with those she passes.

According to a GoFundMe set up by her family, Mayah's long road to recovery included "numerous surgeries" and mental health care. The family has raised more than $104,000 as of Saturday.

Her release came just days after Uvalde superintendent Hal Harrell shared a video to YouTube of the new fencing being installed at all the district's schools. Robb Elementary is planned to be torn down.

Advertisement

"Crews and contractors have been working hard to transition from our current chain-link fence to our new 8-foot fence," Harrell said.

"Their first stop is here at Uvalde High School, but every campus is going to get enhanced camera coverage on their campuses."

Read More

Uvalde elementary principal reinstated after school shooting probe Abbott provides $1.25M to Uvalde schools for counseling Suspect in mass shooting at Fourth of July parade indicted on 117 counts

Latest Headlines

New Mexico declares state of emergency after wildfire ash threatened drinking water
U.S. News // 42 minutes ago
New Mexico declares state of emergency after wildfire ash threatened drinking water
July 30 (UPI) -- Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham on Friday declared a state of emergency in the New Mexico town of Las Vegas after ash from the Calf Canyon/Hermit's Peak fire threatened its drinking water.
Biden tests positive for COVID-19 rebound infection, has no symptoms
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Biden tests positive for COVID-19 rebound infection, has no symptoms
July 30 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden tested positive for a COVID-19 rebound infection on Saturday but is not experiencing any renewed symptoms, his physician said.
Big cat ownership could soon be outlawed in U.S.
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Big cat ownership could soon be outlawed in U.S.
July 30 (UPI) -- Private ownership and breeding of big cats could soon become history in America, as the Senate is set to discuss a bill banning the practice this week.
Hitler's watch sells for $1.1M in auction, angering Jewish leaders
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Hitler's watch sells for $1.1M in auction, angering Jewish leaders
July 30 (UPI) -- A watch gifted to Adolf Hitler on his birthday has sold for $1.1 million, drawing the ire of Jewish leaders against a Maryland auction house that routinely sells controversial memorabilia.
White House communications director reverses decision to step down
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
White House communications director reverses decision to step down
July 30 (UPI) -- In a last-minute reversal, White House communications director Kate Bedingfield said she will not be leaving the West Wing after all.
West Virginia Senate passes abortion ban even in cases of rape after 8 weeks
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
West Virginia Senate passes abortion ban even in cases of rape after 8 weeks
July 30 (UPI) -- West Virginia's Senate passed a bill that narrows the window for victims of rape and incest to have access to an abortion, down to eight weeks, provided the assault is reported to law enforcement.
Temps to soar from Minneapolis to NYC during 1st week of August
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Temps to soar from Minneapolis to NYC during 1st week of August
AccuWeather meteorologists say the recent break from heat and humidity across the Midwest and Northeast will be short-lived as sizzling conditions return next week and persist over the long haul.
Death toll rises to 25 in eastern Kentucky flooding
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Death toll rises to 25 in eastern Kentucky flooding
July 30 (UPI) -- At least 25 people, including six children, have been confirmed dead as of Saturday after widespread flooding devastated a series of communities in eastern Kentucky.
Single ticket sold in Illinois wins $1.28B Mega Millions jackpot
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
Single ticket sold in Illinois wins $1.28B Mega Millions jackpot
July 30 (UPI) -- A single ticket sold in Illinois has won the $1.28 billion Mega Millions drawing, the second-largest jackpot in the game's history.
New York Gov. Hochul declares disaster emergency over monkeypox
U.S. News // 19 hours ago
New York Gov. Hochul declares disaster emergency over monkeypox
July 29 (UPI) -- Gov. Kathy Hochul on Friday declared a monkeypox disaster emergency as 1,383 cases have been reported across New York State.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Las Vegas records month's worth of rain in less than 2 hours
Las Vegas records month's worth of rain in less than 2 hours
Mohammed Khalifa sentenced to life in prison in U.S. for aiding ISIS
Mohammed Khalifa sentenced to life in prison in U.S. for aiding ISIS
Tractor crash in Pennsylvania leaves at least 4 dead
Tractor crash in Pennsylvania leaves at least 4 dead
Single ticket sold in Illinois wins $1.28B Mega Millions jackpot
Single ticket sold in Illinois wins $1.28B Mega Millions jackpot
New York Gov. Hochul declares disaster emergency over monkeypox
New York Gov. Hochul declares disaster emergency over monkeypox
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement