Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
July 30, 2022 / 11:27 AM

Death toll rises to 25 in eastern Kentucky flooding

By Pedro Oliveira Jr.
Death toll rises to 25 in eastern Kentucky flooding
Gov. Andy Beshear surveys damage on Friday after major flooding left at least 25 people dead in eastern Kentucky. Photo courtesy of Andy Beshear/Twitter

July 30 (UPI) -- At least 25 people, including six children, have been confirmed dead as of Saturday after widespread flooding devastated a series of communities in eastern Kentucky.

Rising waters inundated homes and roads since heavy rain began castigating the area on Thursday, dropping more than 10 inches in 24 hours.

Advertisement

The death toll, which is not final, went up by nine people overnight.

"There could be more -- we just don't know," Coroner Hargis Epperson, of Breathitt County, told the Lexington Herald-Leader. "There's areas that we still can't access.'

RELATED Biden declares disaster after major flooding kills more than a dozen in Kentucky

Epperson said three bodies had been recovered Friday, bringing the death toll to 25.

Of the six dead children, four were siblings.

A relative, Brittany Trejo, recounted the tragic story of Amber Smith and Riley Noble, of Montgomery, to the Herald-Leader.

RELATED 'Catastrophic' flash floods leave hundreds stranded, 8 dead in Ky.

"They got on the roof and the entire underneath washed out with them and the children," Brittany Trejo said of her cousins Maddison, 8, Riley Jr., 6, Nevaeh, 4, and Chance, 1.

"They managed to get to a tree and ... held the children a few hours before a big tide came and washed them all away at the same time," Trejo added. "The mother and father were stranded in the tree for eight hours before anyone got there to help."

Advertisement

Gov. Andy Beshear on Friday confirmed that authorities had recovered the bodies of the four young siblings.

RELATED States sue over policy tying school lunch money to LGBTQ+ protections

At least a dozen people were reported missing, authorities said.

"Whole roads washed out -- we still can't get to a lot of people," Beshear told CNN. "There is so much water. The current is so strong."

Latest Headlines

Single ticket sold in Illinois wins $1.28B Mega Millions jackpot
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Single ticket sold in Illinois wins $1.28B Mega Millions jackpot
July 30 (UPI) -- A single ticket sold in Illinois has won the $1.28 billion Mega Millions drawing, the second-largest jackpot in the game's history.
New York Gov. Hochul declares disaster emergency over monkeypox
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
New York Gov. Hochul declares disaster emergency over monkeypox
July 29 (UPI) -- Gov. Kathy Hochul on Friday declared a monkeypox disaster emergency as 1,383 cases have been reported across New York State.
Mohammed Khalifa sentenced to life in prison in U.S. for aiding ISIS
U.S. News // 12 hours ago
Mohammed Khalifa sentenced to life in prison in U.S. for aiding ISIS
July 29 (UPI) -- Mohammed Khalifa, a Saudi-born Canadian man, was sentenced to life in prison by a U.S. judge on Friday for aiding the Islamic State terrorist group and personally executing two Syrian fighters.
Tractor crash in Pennsylvania leaves at least 4 dead
U.S. News // 14 hours ago
Tractor crash in Pennsylvania leaves at least 4 dead
July 29 (UPI) -- A tractor crashed causing the death of at least four people in Pennsylvania on Friday including a woman and three children, state police said.
Feds send letter to MBTA after three runaway train incidents near Boston
U.S. News // 14 hours ago
Feds send letter to MBTA after three runaway train incidents near Boston
July 29 (UPI) -- The Federal Transit Administration sent a letter to the Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority requiring workers to attend safety briefings after three recent runaway train incidents near Boston.
Las Vegas records month's worth of rain in less than 2 hours
U.S. News // 15 hours ago
Las Vegas records month's worth of rain in less than 2 hours
After potent thunderstorms rolled through Las Vegas on Thursday night, portions of the iconic Las Vegas Strip were left under water as floodwaters poured into area casinos.
House passes Assault Weapons Ban in last-minute vote
U.S. News // 20 hours ago
House passes Assault Weapons Ban in last-minute vote
July 29 (UPI) -- The U.S. House of Representatives passed legislation banning assault weapons on Friday, weeks after several high-profile mass shootings again put focus on the issue.
Russian behind U.S. election interference campaign indicted on federal charges
U.S. News // 16 hours ago
Russian behind U.S. election interference campaign indicted on federal charges
July 29 (UPI) -- Federal prosecutors say Aleksandr V. Ionov, of Moscow, orchestrated and funded "malign influence" campaigns from December 2014 to March 2022 to "sow discord, spread pro-Russian propaganda, and interfere in elections.
Teen's Twitter war with Rep. Matt Gaetz raises $1.5M in abortion funds
U.S. News // 16 hours ago
Teen's Twitter war with Rep. Matt Gaetz raises $1.5M in abortion funds
July 29 (UPI) -- A 19-year-old reproductive rights activist has turned a Twitter war with Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., into a fundraising opportunity, taking in at least $1.5 million in donations, the organization Gen-Z for Change said.
Pelosi signs enrollment to send chip manufacturing bill to Biden's desk
U.S. News // 17 hours ago
Pelosi signs enrollment to send chip manufacturing bill to Biden's desk
July 29 (UPI) -- House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Friday signed the enrollment to send the $280 billion computer chip manufacturing bill to President Joe Biden's desk to be signed into law.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Amazon to close down Drive by end of 2023
Amazon to close down Drive by end of 2023
Las Vegas records month's worth of rain in less than 2 hours
Las Vegas records month's worth of rain in less than 2 hours
House passes Assault Weapons Ban in last-minute vote
House passes Assault Weapons Ban in last-minute vote
Mohammed Khalifa sentenced to life in prison in U.S. for aiding ISIS
Mohammed Khalifa sentenced to life in prison in U.S. for aiding ISIS
Tractor crash in Pennsylvania leaves at least 4 dead
Tractor crash in Pennsylvania leaves at least 4 dead
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement