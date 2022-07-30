Advertisement
U.S. News
July 30, 2022 / 2:43 PM

Hitler's watch sells for $1.1M in auction, angering Jewish leaders

By Pedro Oliveira Jr.
Hitler's watch sells for $1.1M in auction, angering Jewish leaders
The watch is emblazoned with the initials "A.H." and was looted from the dictator's summer home in 1945. Photo Courtesy of Alexander Historical Auctions

July 30 (UPI) -- A watch gifted to Adolf Hitler on his birthday has sold for $1.1 million, drawing the ire of Jewish leaders against a Maryland auction house that routinely sells controversial memorabilia.

Alexander Historical Auctions sold the Huber watch on Thursday as part of a collection that included a dress belonging to Hitler's wife, Eva Braun, and other Nazi items looted from the couple's vacation home in 1945.

Advertisement

The sale went on despite protests from Jewish leaders, including 34 who signed an open letter rebuking profiting off items "belonging to a genocidal murderer and his supporters."

"The sale of these items is an abhorrence," wrote Rabbi Menachem Margolin, who chairs the European Jewish Association, in a statement. "There is little to no intrinsic historical value to the vast bulk of the lots on display."

RELATED Neo-Nazi group founder arrested during protest of drag queen story hour in Boston

The president of the auction house, Bill Panagopulos, declined to share information on the buyer, identifying them only as Jewish European.

"Many people donate [Nazi artifacts] to museums and institutions, as we have done," he told The Washington Post. "Others need the money, or simply choose to sell. That is not our decision."

Advertisement

Panagopulos said he has received death threats as a result of his more controversial auctions, including the sale of memorabilia from Nazis and Confederate soldiers.

RELATED Russia's kidnappings of Ukrainians a page out of a wartime playbook

Despite criticism, officials at Alexander Historical Auctions say their goal is to preserve history.

"If you destroy history, there is no proof that it happened," Senior Vice President Mindy Greenstein, who is married to Panagopulos, told Deutsche Welle. "Whether good or bad history, it must be preserved."

Margolin and other Jewish leaders disagreed.

"Whilst it is obvious that the lessons of history need to be learned -- and legitimate Nazi artifacts do belong in museums or places of higher learning -- the items that you are selling clearly do not," he said in a statement.

Latest Headlines

Biden tests positive for COVID-19 rebound infection, has no symptoms
U.S. News // 13 minutes ago
Biden tests positive for COVID-19 rebound infection, has no symptoms
July 30 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden tested positive for a COVID-19 rebound infection on Saturday but is not experiencing any renewed symptoms, his physician said.
Big cat ownership could soon be outlawed in U.S.
U.S. News // 19 minutes ago
Big cat ownership could soon be outlawed in U.S.
July 30 (UPI) -- Private ownership and breeding of big cats could soon become history in America, as the Senate is set to discuss a bill banning the practice this week.
White House communications director reverses decision to step down
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
White House communications director reverses decision to step down
July 30 (UPI) -- In a last-minute reversal, White House communications director Kate Bedingfield said she will not be leaving the West Wing after all.
West Virginia Senate passes abortion ban even in cases of rape after 8 weeks
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
West Virginia Senate passes abortion ban even in cases of rape after 8 weeks
July 30 (UPI) -- West Virginia's Senate passed a bill that narrows the window for victims of rape and incest to have access to an abortion, down to eight weeks, provided the assault is reported to law enforcement.
Temps to soar from Minneapolis to NYC during 1st week of August
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Temps to soar from Minneapolis to NYC during 1st week of August
AccuWeather meteorologists say the recent break from heat and humidity across the Midwest and Northeast will be short-lived as sizzling conditions return next week and persist over the long haul.
Death toll rises to 25 in eastern Kentucky flooding
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Death toll rises to 25 in eastern Kentucky flooding
July 30 (UPI) -- At least 25 people, including six children, have been confirmed dead as of Saturday after widespread flooding devastated a series of communities in eastern Kentucky.
Single ticket sold in Illinois wins $1.28B Mega Millions jackpot
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Single ticket sold in Illinois wins $1.28B Mega Millions jackpot
July 30 (UPI) -- A single ticket sold in Illinois has won the $1.28 billion Mega Millions drawing, the second-largest jackpot in the game's history.
New York Gov. Hochul declares disaster emergency over monkeypox
U.S. News // 16 hours ago
New York Gov. Hochul declares disaster emergency over monkeypox
July 29 (UPI) -- Gov. Kathy Hochul on Friday declared a monkeypox disaster emergency as 1,383 cases have been reported across New York State.
Mohammed Khalifa sentenced to life in prison in U.S. for aiding ISIS
U.S. News // 17 hours ago
Mohammed Khalifa sentenced to life in prison in U.S. for aiding ISIS
July 29 (UPI) -- Mohammed Khalifa, a Saudi-born Canadian man, was sentenced to life in prison by a U.S. judge on Friday for aiding the Islamic State terrorist group and personally executing two Syrian fighters.
Tractor crash in Pennsylvania leaves at least 4 dead
U.S. News // 19 hours ago
Tractor crash in Pennsylvania leaves at least 4 dead
July 29 (UPI) -- A tractor crashed causing the death of at least four people in Pennsylvania on Friday including a woman and three children, state police said.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Las Vegas records month's worth of rain in less than 2 hours
Las Vegas records month's worth of rain in less than 2 hours
Mohammed Khalifa sentenced to life in prison in U.S. for aiding ISIS
Mohammed Khalifa sentenced to life in prison in U.S. for aiding ISIS
Tractor crash in Pennsylvania leaves at least 4 dead
Tractor crash in Pennsylvania leaves at least 4 dead
House passes Assault Weapons Ban in last-minute vote
House passes Assault Weapons Ban in last-minute vote
Single ticket sold in Illinois wins $1.28B Mega Millions jackpot
Single ticket sold in Illinois wins $1.28B Mega Millions jackpot
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement