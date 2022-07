A tractor crashed causing the death of at least four people in Pennsylvania on Friday including a woman and three children. Photo courtesy Pennsylvania State Police/Twitter

July 29 (UPI) -- A tractor crashed causing the death of at least four people in Pennsylvania on Friday including a woman and three children, state police said. An older-model farm tractor was pulling a flatbed, open utility trailer with at least 12 people riding in the trailer around 11 a.m. on Furnace Road in York County when the driver went off the road, Pennsylvania State Police said in a statement. Advertisement

The tractor went over an embankment, causing the tractor and trailer to roll.

Multiple other children riding in the trailer were transported by ambulance or helicopter to local hospitals, police said. Their condition was not immediately known.

The driver of the farm tractor, an adult man, was also taken to a local hospital where he is in serious condition.

"It's very somber, very tragic, especially anytime lives are lost, but especially when children are involved as well," Lt. Adam Reed said during a news conference Friday.

Further details about the crash and the victims were not immediately known.