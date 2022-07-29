Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
July 29, 2022 / 10:12 AM

Reformulated COVID-19 booster shots could be delivered by September

By HealthDay News
Reformulated COVID-19 booster shots could be delivered by September
Pfizer and Moderna have said they can deliver millions of doses of reformulated COVID-19 vaccines by mid-September. File Photo by Debbie Hill/UPI | License Photo

Americans could be getting updated COVID-19 booster shots that can battle the newest Omicron variants as soon as mid-September.

People close to deliberations say that the Biden administration plans to offer a booster campaign with new formulations because the makers of the primary vaccines used in the United States -- Pfizer and Moderna -- have said they can deliver the new doses by then, the New York Times reported.

Advertisement

This could mean that younger Americans not yet eligible for a second booster of the original vaccines will have to wait until the fall for shots.

Some in the administration have said that use of the original boosters should be expanded now, as highly contagious Omicron variants spread, while others say the better option is to strengthen everyone's immunity in the fall with a booster that can tackle the BA.5 variant before a potential winter surge.

Advertisement

Dr. Anthony Fauci, Biden's chief medical adviser, and Dr. Ashish Jha, the White House pandemic response coordinator, both advocated for expanding second boosters for more Americans now, the Times reported.

"I think there should be flexibility and permissiveness in at least allowing" a second booster of the original vaccine for younger Americans, Fauci said in an interview this month.

But officials at the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention wanted to focus on a fall campaign with reformulated booster shots, the Times reported.

RELATED CDC authorizes Novavax COVID-19 vaccine for adults

Pfizer and Moderna have said they can deliver millions of doses by mid-September, earlier than they had previously estimated, the Times reported. Still, the data on the new shots' effectiveness against BA.5 is preliminary at this point.

Despite the debate, the federal government plans to continue recommending that people who are eligible for a second booster get it now and not wait for the fall shot.

Some are concerned that people do not get their booster doses too close together, in part because the second may not work as well in close succession to the first.

RELATED White House to expand testing, treatments due to rise in COVID-19 BA.5 variant

"You can't get a vaccine shot Aug. 1 and get another vaccine shot Sept. 15 and expect the second shot to do anything," Shane Crotty, a virologist at the La Jolla Institute for Immunology, told the Times. "You've got so much antibody around, if you get another dose, it won't do anything."

Advertisement

"The antibodies stop that next dose from working" if the next dose is given too early, he explained - a pattern that applies to other vaccines, such as tetanus or flu shots.

Another concern was that two shots too close together might increase the risk of myocarditis, a rare heart-related side effect in young men.

There is also worry that the public may grow weary of multiple shots, as evidenced by the fact that there is less uptake of shots with each dose. Nearly half of eligible people got a first booster, but only 30% have received their second booster, CDC data shows.

The Biden Administration is working on contracts for the reformulated booster doses, with the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services making a $3.2 billion advance purchase of 105 million doses made by Pfizer, the Times reported. A similar agreement is expected with Moderna.

All adults, and possibly children, could be eligible for the new boosters.

Meanwhile, BA.5 continues to spread, causing more deaths and hospitalizations, especially among the elderly. It now accounts for nearly 82% of all new cases, according to the CDC. New cases now number about 130,000 a day, but those numbers may be much higher because people taking home tests may not report their cases, the Times said.

Advertisement

More information

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has more on COVID-19 variants.

Copyright © 2022 HealthDay. All rights reserved.

Read More

Booster shots cut risk of COVID-19 in half for people with lupus

Latest Headlines

Suspect denied bail in rape of 10-year-old Ohio girl in abortion controversy
U.S. News // 21 hours ago
Suspect denied bail in rape of 10-year-old Ohio girl in abortion controversy
July 28 (UPI) -- The 27-year-old Ohio man accused of impregnating a 10-year-old girl, whose abortion in Indiana became a national flashpoint over the procedure, was ordered held without bail on Thursday morning until trial.
Inflation index rises almost 7% amid economic concerns over possible recession
U.S. News // 51 minutes ago
Inflation index rises almost 7% amid economic concerns over possible recession
July 29 (UPI) -- A key government inflation gauge showed Friday that prices have risen by close to 7% over the past year -- again stoking fears of an impending recession and fueling rising economic discontent among Americans.
Exxon Mobil, Chevron report record profits amid historic inflation
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Exxon Mobil, Chevron report record profits amid historic inflation
July 29 (UPI) -- Exxon Mobil and Chevron reported record profits in the second quarter that shattered industry estimates, resulting in soaring stock prices Friday.
$1.1 billion up for grabs in Mega Millions drawing Friday; 3rd-largest jackpot ever
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
$1.1 billion up for grabs in Mega Millions drawing Friday; 3rd-largest jackpot ever
July 29 (UPI) -- Who wants to be a billionaire? That was the call for millions of hopeful lottery players on Friday as they lined up to win the prize of a lifetime -- $1.1 billion -- after there were no winners in the last drawing.
Uvalde elementary principal reinstated after school shooting probe
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Uvalde elementary principal reinstated after school shooting probe
July 29 (UPI) -- Three days after the Uvalde superintendent placed the principal of Robb Elementary School on paid administrative leave, Mandy Gutierrez is back in her leadership position, according to her lawyer.
Pacific Northwest experiences most severe heat wave of the year
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Pacific Northwest experiences most severe heat wave of the year
The week of July 24 marked the most severe heat wave the Pacific Northwest has experienced since the deadly 2021 heat wave broke all-time records across the region.
Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito defends abortion ruling, slams critics at religious event
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito defends abortion ruling, slams critics at religious event
July 29 (UPI) -- Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito, a conservative member of the court who wrote the ruling that struck down legalized abortion nationwide, defended the decision and slammed world leaders in a keynote speech in Italy.
State Dept. offers $10M for information on Russian interference in U.S. elections
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
State Dept. offers $10M for information on Russian interference in U.S. elections
July 29 (UPI) -- The Biden administration has announced a reward for up to $10 million for information concerning Russian interference in U.S. elections.
Net neutrality bill unveiled to codify broadband Internet as essential service
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Net neutrality bill unveiled to codify broadband Internet as essential service
July 29 (UPI) -- House Democrats have introduced a net neutrality bill to reclassify broadband Internet as an essential service while arming the federal regulator with the power to prohibit discriminatory practices.
3 climate protesters arrested at Congressional Baseball Game
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
3 climate protesters arrested at Congressional Baseball Game
July 29 (UPI) -- Authorities said three people were arrested during the annual Congressional Baseball Game on accusations of blocking an entrance to Washington, D.C.'s Nationals Park.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

U.S. Bank fined $37.5 million for opening sham customer accounts
U.S. Bank fined $37.5 million for opening sham customer accounts
Andrew Yang, ex-Gov. Christine Todd Whitman announce third political party
Andrew Yang, ex-Gov. Christine Todd Whitman announce third political party
Biden tells Xi U.S. strongly opposes changing Taiwan status quo
Biden tells Xi U.S. strongly opposes changing Taiwan status quo
China's Xi Jinping warns Biden not to 'play with fire' over Taiwan
China's Xi Jinping warns Biden not to 'play with fire' over Taiwan
Rocket attack kills dozens of POWs in Donbas; Ukraine, Russia accuse each other
Rocket attack kills dozens of POWs in Donbas; Ukraine, Russia accuse each other
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement