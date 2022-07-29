Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
July 29, 2022 / 9:35 AM

$1.1 billion up for grabs in Mega Millions drawing Friday; 3rd-largest jackpot ever

By Clyde Hughes
$1.1 billion up for grabs in Mega Millions drawing Friday; 3rd-largest jackpot ever
There has been no winner over the last 29 drawings -- but Mega Millions says that some tickets have come close to the massive payout. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

July 29 (UPI) -- Who wants to be a billionaire?

That was the clarion call for millions of hopeful lottery players on Friday as they lined up to win the prize of a lifetime -- $1.1 billion -- after there were no winners in Tuesday night's drawing.

Advertisement

The pot is the second-largest in Mega Millions history and the third-largest of any drawing in the United States.

Mega Millions says the odds of winning the pot are 1 in about 303 million.

It took a lot of losing to grow the jackpot to this historic level. There has been no winner over the last 29 drawings -- but some have come close. Mega Millions says there have been almost 30 million tickets that almost matched the winning numbers.

"In the 29 drawings since the jackpot was last won in Tennessee on April 15, there have been more than 28.1 million winning tickets at all prize levels, including 42 worth $1 million or more," Mega Millions said in a statement.

If no one wins Friday night's drawing, the next one could approach the all-time record jackpot -- about $1.6 billion, which was won by a single ticket on Oct. 23, 2018 in South Carolina.

Advertisement

There have been four Mega Millions jackpots this year that were won by players in California, New York, Minnesota and Tennessee.

Powerball, which is perhaps the best-known lottery game in the United States, presently is offering a pot worth $170 million for its next drawing Saturday.

Read More

Maryland woman wins $101,340 -- her third lottery jackpot in six years Massachusetts man wins his second lottery jackpot in six years Mega Millions jackpot reaches $1 billion after no winning ticket sold

Latest Headlines

Former NFL tight end Kevin Ware indicted on murder charges in death of girlfriend
U.S. News // 2 minutes ago
Former NFL tight end Kevin Ware indicted on murder charges in death of girlfriend
July 29 (UPI) -- Former NFL tight end Kevin Ware has been indicted for murder in the death of his former girlfriend whose remains were found eight months after her disappearance in 2021.
Suspect denied bail in rape of 10-year-old Ohio girl in abortion controversy
U.S. News // 21 hours ago
Suspect denied bail in rape of 10-year-old Ohio girl in abortion controversy
July 28 (UPI) -- The 27-year-old Ohio man accused of impregnating a 10-year-old girl, whose abortion in Indiana became a national flashpoint over the procedure, was ordered held without bail on Thursday morning until trial.
Reformulated COVID-19 booster shots could be delivered by September
U.S. News // 46 minutes ago
Reformulated COVID-19 booster shots could be delivered by September
Americans could be getting updated COVID-19 booster shots that can battle the newest Omicron variants as soon as mid-September.
Inflation index rises almost 7% amid economic concerns over possible recession
U.S. News // 55 minutes ago
Inflation index rises almost 7% amid economic concerns over possible recession
July 29 (UPI) -- A key government inflation gauge showed Friday that prices have risen by close to 7% over the past year -- again stoking fears of an impending recession and fueling rising economic discontent among Americans.
Exxon Mobil, Chevron report record profits amid historic inflation
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Exxon Mobil, Chevron report record profits amid historic inflation
July 29 (UPI) -- Exxon Mobil and Chevron reported record profits in the second quarter that shattered industry estimates, resulting in soaring stock prices Friday.
Uvalde elementary principal reinstated after school shooting probe
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Uvalde elementary principal reinstated after school shooting probe
July 29 (UPI) -- Three days after the Uvalde superintendent placed the principal of Robb Elementary School on paid administrative leave, Mandy Gutierrez is back in her leadership position, according to her lawyer.
Pacific Northwest experiences most severe heat wave of the year
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Pacific Northwest experiences most severe heat wave of the year
The week of July 24 marked the most severe heat wave the Pacific Northwest has experienced since the deadly 2021 heat wave broke all-time records across the region.
Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito defends abortion ruling, slams critics at religious event
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito defends abortion ruling, slams critics at religious event
July 29 (UPI) -- Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito, a conservative member of the court who wrote the ruling that struck down legalized abortion nationwide, defended the decision and slammed world leaders in a keynote speech in Italy.
State Dept. offers $10M for information on Russian interference in U.S. elections
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
State Dept. offers $10M for information on Russian interference in U.S. elections
July 29 (UPI) -- The Biden administration has announced a reward for up to $10 million for information concerning Russian interference in U.S. elections.
Net neutrality bill unveiled to codify broadband Internet as essential service
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Net neutrality bill unveiled to codify broadband Internet as essential service
July 29 (UPI) -- House Democrats have introduced a net neutrality bill to reclassify broadband Internet as an essential service while arming the federal regulator with the power to prohibit discriminatory practices.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

U.S. Bank fined $37.5 million for opening sham customer accounts
U.S. Bank fined $37.5 million for opening sham customer accounts
Andrew Yang, ex-Gov. Christine Todd Whitman announce third political party
Andrew Yang, ex-Gov. Christine Todd Whitman announce third political party
Biden tells Xi U.S. strongly opposes changing Taiwan status quo
Biden tells Xi U.S. strongly opposes changing Taiwan status quo
China's Xi Jinping warns Biden not to 'play with fire' over Taiwan
China's Xi Jinping warns Biden not to 'play with fire' over Taiwan
Rocket attack kills dozens of POWs in Donbas; Ukraine, Russia accuse each other
Rocket attack kills dozens of POWs in Donbas; Ukraine, Russia accuse each other
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement