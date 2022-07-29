Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
July 29, 2022 / 3:01 PM

Military officers testify in House hearing about difficulty getting abortion care

By Doug Cunningham
Military officers testify in House hearing about difficulty getting abortion care
Rep. Jackie Speier, D-Cailf., speaks during a House committee hearing in Washington, D.C., on June 8. Speier heard testimony Friday at a House Armed Service subcommittee hearing from women officers describing the difficulty in accessing abortion care in the military. Pool photo by Andrew Harnik/UPI | License Photo

July 29 (UPI) -- Female military veterans testified Thursday before the House Armed Forces subcommittee about their concerns and experiences with getting abortions, providing abortions and accessing reproductive healthcare in the U.S. military.

Subcommittee Chair Jackie Speier, D-Calif., has introduced the MARCH for Servicemembers Act to enable the Department of Defense to provide abortion care.

Advertisement

"Let me be clear: it is inhumane to force women to remain pregnant against their will," Rep. Speier said in prepared opening remarks. "It is arrogant to think that we know better than a woman or her doctor about what's best for her body. It is wrong to create government-mandated pregnancies. Access to abortion care is essential to a woman's health and central to their economic and social well-being."

Air Force Major Sharon Arana testified at the subcommittee hearing, sharing her story about seeking an abortion while in the military.

Advertisement

She said she was stationed in Alabama, which had strong abortion restrictions, when she realized her birth control pill had failed. She told the subcommittee she had to leave the state to access an abortion, but found that Georgia had a three-day "cooling off period" before she could access the needed care.

She said she was able to get to her home state of New York and got the abortion.

"I was fortunate enough to come from a state that honors a woman's right to make her own decisions, and I wasn't forced to carry through with a pregnancy against my will," Arana told the subcommittee.

RELATED Capitol Police arrest 17 lawmakers during abortion rights protest

She described the difficulty accessing reproductive healthcare in the military.

"I didn't want to go to the base clinic to get tested because it would prompt a profile and my chain of command would instantly be notified of my pregnancy. I also knew the clinic couldn't help me find access to an abortion," Arana said.

Theresa Mozzillo, also an Air Force major, testified that at 21, fresh out of military technical training and stationed in Missouri, she sought an abortion and had to travel to the Missouri and Kansas border to get the medical care.

Advertisement

"Without question, if I had not been able to have an abortion as a junior enlisted service member, I would not have been able to have my career and would not be before you today," she told the subcommittee. "Today I am speaking in support of the women in the military who will now have a much harder time to access an abortion than I did."

Dr. Ghazaleh Moayedi, an abortion provider, routinely cared for servicemembers and their families near Fort Hood, Texas.

"Servicemembers and their spouses regularly sought abortion care at our clinic, and I witnessed the countless obstacles they endured to obtain that care," Moayedi said in her prepared testimony. "These barriers included struggling to obtain leave for their procedure or time to take the pills, challenges traveling from the base to Austin for care, costs, stigma, and even barriers to getting a referral for care. Because of the chilling effects of unjust policies like the Hyde Amendment that have been applied to military health insurance, there is a longstanding history of not giving out information about abortion."

She said military members have "agreed to put everything on the line and our country does them a disservice by denying access to and coverage for essential abortion care."

Advertisement

Read More

Judge blocks Kentucky abortion ban while lawsuit proceeds

Latest Headlines

House to hold last-minute vote Friday on Assault Weapons Ban of 2022
U.S. News // 37 minutes ago
House to hold last-minute vote Friday on Assault Weapons Ban of 2022
July 29 (UPI) -- The U.S. House of Representatives will hold a vote on legislation to ban assault weapons on Friday, weeks after several high-profile mass shootings again put focus on the issue.
Supply chain scare: Halloween candy scarce this year amid war in Ukraine
U.S. News // 42 minutes ago
Supply chain scare: Halloween candy scarce this year amid war in Ukraine
July 29 (UPI) -- This Halloween might be more trick than treat, as the world's largest candy makers are short on supply and consumers continue to see price increases as a result of the war in Ukraine.
Delaware judge sets Oct. 17 trial in Twitter's lawsuit against Elon Musk
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Delaware judge sets Oct. 17 trial in Twitter's lawsuit against Elon Musk
July 29 (UPI) -- The civil trial pitting social media giant Twitter against one of the richest men in the world Elon Musk will take place in a Delaware Chancery Court on Oct. 17, a judge decided in a filing released late Thursday.
Amazon to close down Drive by end of 2023
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Amazon to close down Drive by end of 2023
July 29 (UPI) -- Amazon announced on Friday that it is shutting down Amazon Drive for digital storage on the cloud so it can concentrate on its Amazon Photos platform.
California man limited to home confinement after threatening Rep. Matt Gaetz
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
California man limited to home confinement after threatening Rep. Matt Gaetz
July 29 (UPI) -- Federal authorities sentenced a 59-year-old California man to six months of home confinement Thursday for threatening Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla.
Biden declares disaster after major flooding kills more than a dozen in Kentucky
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Biden declares disaster after major flooding kills more than a dozen in Kentucky
July 29 (UPI) -- Devastating flooding in Kentucky has killed at least 16 people as emergency crews scrambled Friday to reach others threatened by the rising waters, which have washed away homes and roads over the past couple days.
Former NFL tight end Kevin Ware indicted on murder charges in death of girlfriend
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Former NFL tight end Kevin Ware indicted on murder charges in death of girlfriend
July 29 (UPI) -- Former NFL tight end Kevin Ware has been indicted for murder in the death of his former girlfriend whose remains were found eight months after her disappearance in 2021.
Suspect denied bail in rape of 10-year-old Ohio girl in abortion controversy
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Suspect denied bail in rape of 10-year-old Ohio girl in abortion controversy
July 28 (UPI) -- The 27-year-old Ohio man accused of impregnating a 10-year-old girl, whose abortion in Indiana became a national flashpoint over the procedure, was ordered held without bail on Thursday morning until trial.
Reformulated COVID-19 booster shots could be delivered by September
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Reformulated COVID-19 booster shots could be delivered by September
Americans could be getting updated COVID-19 booster shots that can battle the newest Omicron variants as soon as mid-September.
Inflation index rises almost 7% amid economic concerns over possible recession
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Inflation index rises almost 7% amid economic concerns over possible recession
July 29 (UPI) -- A key government inflation gauge showed Friday that prices have risen by close to 7% over the past year -- again stoking fears of an impending recession and fueling rising economic discontent among Americans.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

U.S. Bank fined $37.5 million for opening sham customer accounts
U.S. Bank fined $37.5 million for opening sham customer accounts
Andrew Yang, ex-Gov. Christine Todd Whitman announce third political party
Andrew Yang, ex-Gov. Christine Todd Whitman announce third political party
Rocket attack kills dozens of POWs in Donbas; Ukraine, Russia accuse each other
Rocket attack kills dozens of POWs in Donbas; Ukraine, Russia accuse each other
China's Xi Jinping warns Biden not to 'play with fire' over Taiwan
China's Xi Jinping warns Biden not to 'play with fire' over Taiwan
Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito defends abortion ruling, slams critics at religious event
Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito defends abortion ruling, slams critics at religious event
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement