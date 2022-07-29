Former NFL tight end Kevin Ware indicted on murder charges in death of girlfriend

July 29 (UPI) -- Former NFL tight end Kevin Ware has been indicted for murder in the death of his former girlfriend whose remains were found eight months after her disappearance in 2021.

Ware, 41, was already in custody in his home state of Texas on unrelated drug and weapons charges when the indictment was handed down by a grand jury on Thursday, according to Harris County district attorney Kim Ogg.

Ware also faces a count of tampering with a corpse.

Taylor Pomaski reportedly went missing after a party on April 25, 2021, at the couple's residence in Houston. Her body was found in north Harris County on Dec. 10.

Ware has an extensive criminal history and has been arrested several times for drug crimes and for being in possession of firearms while a convicted felon.

His legal troubles date back to his time as an athlete for the University of Washington in 2002, when he pleaded guilty to assault charges but received a suspended sentence.

Ware only appeared in 16 games during an NFL career that lasted less than two seasons. In 2003 he played 11 games with the Washington Redskins and then five games with the San Francisco 49ers the following season before being released.