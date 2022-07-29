Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
July 29, 2022 / 10:56 AM

Former NFL tight end Kevin Ware indicted on murder charges in death of girlfriend

By A.L. Lee

July 29 (UPI) -- Former NFL tight end Kevin Ware has been indicted for murder in the death of his former girlfriend whose remains were found eight months after her disappearance in 2021.

Ware, 41, was already in custody in his home state of Texas on unrelated drug and weapons charges when the indictment was handed down by a grand jury on Thursday, according to Harris County district attorney Kim Ogg.

Advertisement

Ware also faces a count of tampering with a corpse.

Taylor Pomaski reportedly went missing after a party on April 25, 2021, at the couple's residence in Houston. Her body was found in north Harris County on Dec. 10.

Ware has an extensive criminal history and has been arrested several times for drug crimes and for being in possession of firearms while a convicted felon.

His legal troubles date back to his time as an athlete for the University of Washington in 2002, when he pleaded guilty to assault charges but received a suspended sentence.

Ware only appeared in 16 games during an NFL career that lasted less than two seasons. In 2003 he played 11 games with the Washington Redskins and then five games with the San Francisco 49ers the following season before being released.
Advertisement

Read More

Suspect in mass shooting at Fourth of July parade indicted on 117 counts Murder suspect, U.S. Marshal shot in gunfight at Georgia residence NYC correction officer charged for death of teen who had illegal water gun

Latest Headlines

Suspect denied bail in rape of 10-year-old Ohio girl in abortion controversy
U.S. News // 21 hours ago
Suspect denied bail in rape of 10-year-old Ohio girl in abortion controversy
July 28 (UPI) -- The 27-year-old Ohio man accused of impregnating a 10-year-old girl, whose abortion in Indiana became a national flashpoint over the procedure, was ordered held without bail on Thursday morning until trial.
Reformulated COVID-19 booster shots could be delivered by September
U.S. News // 44 minutes ago
Reformulated COVID-19 booster shots could be delivered by September
Americans could be getting updated COVID-19 booster shots that can battle the newest Omicron variants as soon as mid-September.
Inflation index rises almost 7% amid economic concerns over possible recession
U.S. News // 53 minutes ago
Inflation index rises almost 7% amid economic concerns over possible recession
July 29 (UPI) -- A key government inflation gauge showed Friday that prices have risen by close to 7% over the past year -- again stoking fears of an impending recession and fueling rising economic discontent among Americans.
Exxon Mobil, Chevron report record profits amid historic inflation
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Exxon Mobil, Chevron report record profits amid historic inflation
July 29 (UPI) -- Exxon Mobil and Chevron reported record profits in the second quarter that shattered industry estimates, resulting in soaring stock prices Friday.
$1.1 billion up for grabs in Mega Millions drawing Friday; 3rd-largest jackpot ever
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
$1.1 billion up for grabs in Mega Millions drawing Friday; 3rd-largest jackpot ever
July 29 (UPI) -- Who wants to be a billionaire? That was the call for millions of hopeful lottery players on Friday as they lined up to win the prize of a lifetime -- $1.1 billion -- after there were no winners in the last drawing.
Uvalde elementary principal reinstated after school shooting probe
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Uvalde elementary principal reinstated after school shooting probe
July 29 (UPI) -- Three days after the Uvalde superintendent placed the principal of Robb Elementary School on paid administrative leave, Mandy Gutierrez is back in her leadership position, according to her lawyer.
Pacific Northwest experiences most severe heat wave of the year
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Pacific Northwest experiences most severe heat wave of the year
The week of July 24 marked the most severe heat wave the Pacific Northwest has experienced since the deadly 2021 heat wave broke all-time records across the region.
Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito defends abortion ruling, slams critics at religious event
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito defends abortion ruling, slams critics at religious event
July 29 (UPI) -- Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito, a conservative member of the court who wrote the ruling that struck down legalized abortion nationwide, defended the decision and slammed world leaders in a keynote speech in Italy.
State Dept. offers $10M for information on Russian interference in U.S. elections
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
State Dept. offers $10M for information on Russian interference in U.S. elections
July 29 (UPI) -- The Biden administration has announced a reward for up to $10 million for information concerning Russian interference in U.S. elections.
Net neutrality bill unveiled to codify broadband Internet as essential service
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Net neutrality bill unveiled to codify broadband Internet as essential service
July 29 (UPI) -- House Democrats have introduced a net neutrality bill to reclassify broadband Internet as an essential service while arming the federal regulator with the power to prohibit discriminatory practices.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

U.S. Bank fined $37.5 million for opening sham customer accounts
U.S. Bank fined $37.5 million for opening sham customer accounts
Andrew Yang, ex-Gov. Christine Todd Whitman announce third political party
Andrew Yang, ex-Gov. Christine Todd Whitman announce third political party
Biden tells Xi U.S. strongly opposes changing Taiwan status quo
Biden tells Xi U.S. strongly opposes changing Taiwan status quo
China's Xi Jinping warns Biden not to 'play with fire' over Taiwan
China's Xi Jinping warns Biden not to 'play with fire' over Taiwan
Rocket attack kills dozens of POWs in Donbas; Ukraine, Russia accuse each other
Rocket attack kills dozens of POWs in Donbas; Ukraine, Russia accuse each other
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement