Feds send letter to MBTA after three runaway train incidents near Boston

July 29 (UPI) -- The Federal Transit Administration sent a letter to the Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority requiring workers to attend safety briefings after three recent runaway train incidents near Boston.

The FTA has ordered an "immediate safety standdown" that prohibits the MBTA from allowing any workers who fails to attend a safety briefing from moving any transit vehicles in yards or shops beginning on Saturday, the agency said Thursday in the letter obtained by WBTS-TV and the Boston Herald.

Advertisement

"There is a continued failure to sufficiently prevent unintended and uncontrolled train movements by disabled trains," the FTA said.

The FTA said there have been "three uncontrolled train movement incidents" since May 28 including most recently on Monday at a station in Braintree.

"While no injuries have resulted from the recent incidents, uncontrolled train movements, especially on the mainline, are exceptionally dangerous, can result in collision or derailment, and pose a substantial risk of injury or death to employees in the path of the train," the FTA said.

The FTA is requiring all workers to "review and discuss the facts and the causes of" the three incidents and said the MBTA must reinforce its policies and procedures that prevent unintended or uncontrolled movements.

Advertisement

Additionally, the MBTA has been required to provide an update on the progress of the safety briefings every 24 hours beginning Monday until all workers have received the briefing among other measures.

The FTA has been conducting a rare safety review of the MBTA for several months after a spate of headline-making incidents including crashes and a passenger being dragged to death but has not yet released its final report.

"Fully supporting the FTA's ongoing scrutiny of safety-related processes and practices, the MBTA is committed to providing the training and tools necessary for employees to create and maintain a culture in which safety is prioritized," a representative for the MBTA said in a statement to WBTS.

The representative said that the briefings will be about 15 minutes long and are expected to cause only little disruption to service.