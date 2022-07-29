Delaware judge sets Oct. 17 trial in Twitter's lawsuit against Elon Musk

July 29 (UPI) -- The civil trial pitting social media giant Twitter against billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk will take place in a Delaware Chancery Court on Oct. 17, a judge decided in a filing released late Thursday in the fast-track court case.
The five-day trial was a victory for Twitter, which asked for the expedited process over Musk's agreement to buy the platform for $44 billion before walking away from the deal. Musk, whose companies include Tesla Motors and SpaceX, had objected to the fast-track lawsuit.