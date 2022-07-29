Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
July 29, 2022 / 2:17 PM

Delaware judge sets Oct. 17 trial in Twitter's lawsuit against Elon Musk

By Clyde Hughes
Delaware judge sets Oct. 17 trial in Twitter's lawsuit against Elon Musk
Elon Musk arrives on the red carpet for The Met Gala at The Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City on May. His trial with Twitter is set for October 17. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

July 29 (UPI) -- The civil trial pitting social media giant Twitter against billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk will take place in a Delaware Chancery Court on Oct. 17, a judge decided in a filing released late Thursday in the fast-track court case.

The five-day trial was a victory for Twitter, which asked for the expedited process over Musk's agreement to buy the platform for $44 billion before walking away from the deal. Musk, whose companies include Tesla Motors and SpaceX, had objected to the fast-track lawsuit.

Advertisement

Musk claims Twitter violated the deal by repeatedly "resisting and thwarting" his right to information about the number of bot and spam accounts on the platform.

Chancellor Kathaleen McCormick told attorneys for Twitter and Musk of a number of aggressive deadlines to prepare for a possible trial.

They were ordered to serve initial discovery requests to third parties by Aug. 1 and finish depositions by Sept. 29.

"Discovery should not be requested or withheld in an effort to inflict unreasonable demands on or extract unreasonable benefits from the opposing party," McCormick said in the filing, according to CNBC.

Advertisement

Since Musk launched his bid to purchase Twitter in April, technology stocks overall have lost 26% in value, while many smaller tech stocks have lost up to 70%. Tesla shares, which Musk was using to support the deal, lost significant value as well.

Read More

Elon Musk on reported affair with Google co-founder's wife: 'This is total BS' Twitter stock bounces back after company sues Elon Musk over $44 billion buyout Nasdaq snaps five-day winning streak as tech stocks fall

Latest Headlines

House to hold last-minute vote Friday on Assault Weapons Ban of 2022
U.S. News // 32 minutes ago
House to hold last-minute vote Friday on Assault Weapons Ban of 2022
July 29 (UPI) -- The U.S. House of Representatives will hold a vote on legislation to ban assault weapons on Friday, weeks after several high-profile mass shootings again put focus on the issue.
Military officers testify in House hearing about difficulty getting abortion care
U.S. News // 36 minutes ago
Military officers testify in House hearing about difficulty getting abortion care
July 29 (UPI) -- Female military officers testified Thursday before the House Armed Forces subcommittee about their experiences with getting abortions, providing abortions and accessing reproductive healthcare in the U.S. military.
Supply chain scare: Halloween candy scarce this year amid war in Ukraine
U.S. News // 37 minutes ago
Supply chain scare: Halloween candy scarce this year amid war in Ukraine
July 29 (UPI) -- This Halloween might be more trick than treat, as the world's largest candy makers are short on supply and consumers continue to see price increases as a result of the war in Ukraine.
Amazon to close down Drive by end of 2023
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Amazon to close down Drive by end of 2023
July 29 (UPI) -- Amazon announced on Friday that it is shutting down Amazon Drive for digital storage on the cloud so it can concentrate on its Amazon Photos platform.
California man limited to home confinement after threatening Rep. Matt Gaetz
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
California man limited to home confinement after threatening Rep. Matt Gaetz
July 29 (UPI) -- Federal authorities sentenced a 59-year-old California man to six months of home confinement Thursday for threatening Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla.
Biden declares disaster after major flooding kills more than a dozen in Kentucky
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Biden declares disaster after major flooding kills more than a dozen in Kentucky
July 29 (UPI) -- Devastating flooding in Kentucky has killed at least 16 people as emergency crews scrambled Friday to reach others threatened by the rising waters, which have washed away homes and roads over the past couple days.
Former NFL tight end Kevin Ware indicted on murder charges in death of girlfriend
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Former NFL tight end Kevin Ware indicted on murder charges in death of girlfriend
July 29 (UPI) -- Former NFL tight end Kevin Ware has been indicted for murder in the death of his former girlfriend whose remains were found eight months after her disappearance in 2021.
Suspect denied bail in rape of 10-year-old Ohio girl in abortion controversy
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Suspect denied bail in rape of 10-year-old Ohio girl in abortion controversy
July 28 (UPI) -- The 27-year-old Ohio man accused of impregnating a 10-year-old girl, whose abortion in Indiana became a national flashpoint over the procedure, was ordered held without bail on Thursday morning until trial.
Reformulated COVID-19 booster shots could be delivered by September
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Reformulated COVID-19 booster shots could be delivered by September
Americans could be getting updated COVID-19 booster shots that can battle the newest Omicron variants as soon as mid-September.
Inflation index rises almost 7% amid economic concerns over possible recession
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Inflation index rises almost 7% amid economic concerns over possible recession
July 29 (UPI) -- A key government inflation gauge showed Friday that prices have risen by close to 7% over the past year -- again stoking fears of an impending recession and fueling rising economic discontent among Americans.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

U.S. Bank fined $37.5 million for opening sham customer accounts
U.S. Bank fined $37.5 million for opening sham customer accounts
Andrew Yang, ex-Gov. Christine Todd Whitman announce third political party
Andrew Yang, ex-Gov. Christine Todd Whitman announce third political party
Rocket attack kills dozens of POWs in Donbas; Ukraine, Russia accuse each other
Rocket attack kills dozens of POWs in Donbas; Ukraine, Russia accuse each other
China's Xi Jinping warns Biden not to 'play with fire' over Taiwan
China's Xi Jinping warns Biden not to 'play with fire' over Taiwan
Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito defends abortion ruling, slams critics at religious event
Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito defends abortion ruling, slams critics at religious event
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement