July 29, 2022 / 8:30 AM

Pacific Northwest experiences most severe heat wave of the year

By John Murphy, Accuweather.com

The week of July 24 marked the most severe heat wave the Pacific Northwest has experienced since the deadly 2021 heat wave broke all-time records across the region.

The heat wave began to bake the region Monday, with areas east of the Cascades hitting the upper 100s, including Medford, Ore., which topped out at 107 degrees. In northeastern Oregon, the city of Pendleton hit 102 degrees, worsening a parched area of the state that is in an extreme drought in spots, according to the U.S. Drought Monitor.

Increasing dryness helped to fuel the heat wave and can lead to problems later on in the region, such as worsening drought conditions. The dry ground allows intense July sunshine to heat up the air quicker rather than wasting energy on evaporating moisture from the soil. This can help boost temperatures up to 20 degrees above average during an already warm part of the year.

Tuesday quickly proved to be a more intense day of heat for the Pacific Northwest, as several daily high records fell in Washington and Oregon. The Seattle-Tacoma International Airport in western Washington was among those places when the airport recorded a high of 94 degrees Tuesday, breaking the prior daily record high by 2 degrees.

The sun sets over Elliot Bay in Seattle during the first day of an extended heat wave for the Pacific Northwest on Monday. Photo courtesy of AccuWeather

Farther to the south, Olympia, Wash., also broke a daily record by topping out at 97 degrees. Other areas of Washington surpassed the century mark Tuesday, with some locations, such as Dallasport, exceeding 110 degrees. About 90 miles east of Seattle, the city of Ellensburg broke a daily high record by 4 degrees when the mercury topped 103 degrees Tuesday.

The exceedingly brutal heat Tuesday stretched south and impacted much of Oregon, causing Gov. Kate Brown to declare a state of emergency in 25 counties to ensure additional resources were made available amid the heat.

"It is critical that every level of government has the resources they need to help keep Oregonians safe and healthy," Brown said in a press release.

Portland, Ore., reached 102 degrees Tuesday, breaking the previous daily record by 2 degrees. The heat in Portland and other parts of the Pacific Northwest remained through much of the week, but slight relief helped keep temperatures a bit lower Wednesday and Thursday.

Some fringe moisture associated with the North American Monsoon over the Southwest expanded northward Wednesday in the form of patchy high clouds. The clouds brought slight relief as temperatures dipped a few degrees in some locations compared to Tuesday.

Portland, Ore., remained below 100 degrees, and Seattle barely topped 90 as the cloud cover provided relief and helped these areas stay clear of record high temperatures.

RELATED At least one dead after historic rainfall near St. Louis prompts high-water rescues

However, the relief was short-lived as daily record highs were broken again on Thursday.

The current heat wave lasted longer in many areas along the Pacific coast when compared to last year's historic heat. Even as temperatures fell short of all-time levels, people who live in coastal areas faced five to seven days of excessive heat before relief arrived.

The long-duration heat, especially along the coast where there are fewer air-conditioned homes than the national average, can be a serious problem for those with respiratory problems, the elderly, young children and people experiencing homelessness.

Cooling centers have been a huge help in keeping those without air conditioning cool in the Pacific Northwest. Those in Oregon are able to see where their nearest cooling center is and other heat-related resources on 211 info. For Washington, these centers and resources can be found at wa211.org or by dialing 211.

