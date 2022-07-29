Trending
July 29, 2022 / 12:13 PM

California man limited to home confinement after threatening Rep. Matt Gaetz

By Clyde Hughes
Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., speaks at the Conservative Political Action Conference in Orlando, Fla., on February 26. A man who left a threatening voice mail for him was sentenced to home confinement in California. Photo by Joe Marino/UPI | License Photo

July 29 (UPI) -- Federal authorities sentenced a 59-year-old California man to six months of home confinement Thursday for threatening Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla.

Eugene Huelsman of Thousand Oaks, Calif., left a threatening voicemail for Gaetz at his Congressional office in Pensacola, Fla., on Jan. 9, 2021, according to the Justice Department.

"When no one answered the call, Huelsman left a profanity-laced voicemail threatening to kill Congressman Gaetz," U.S. Attorney Jason R. Coody said in a statement. "This included threatening to 'put a bullet in' Congressman Gaetz and members of his family.

"Huelsman also threatened that he was 'coming for' the Congressman and that he hoped the Congressman would 'die in a shallow grave.'"

FBI Special Agent Sherri Onks said authorities take such threats against officials seriously and will always draw the attention of law enforcement.

"Words matter and this sentencing should serve as a warning," Onks, who is based in Jacksonville, said in a statement. "Everyone has the right to express their opinion, but when you harass, intimidate, and threaten violence against others, it's a federal crime that will not be tolerated. The FBI and our law enforcement partners will work to hold you accountable."

Huelsman's home confinement will be followed by five years probation and a $10,000 fine.

"The free exercise of speech is central to our democracy," Coody said. "However, the communication of threats of physical violence, in this case by an individual who had previously made and been investigated for similar threats of violence, is clearly unlawful."

