Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
July 29, 2022 / 4:35 PM

Air Force grounds some F-35s over ejector seat concerns

By Danielle Haynes
Air Force grounds some F-35s over ejector seat concerns
An F-35 flies at the first Lockheed Martin Space and Air Show in Sanford, Fla., in October 2020. The Air Force announced Friday that a component of the F-35's ejector seats has a defect. File Photo by Joe Marino/UPI | License Photo

July 29 (UPI) -- The Air Force announced Friday that it's grounding its F-35 Joint Strike Fighter fleet over problems with a component that helps propel the pilot's ejection seat.

Faulty Cartridge Actuated Devices could prevent the seats from properly clearing the fighter jet during an ejection.

Advertisement

Air Combat Command spokeswoman Alexi Worley confirmed the temporary grounding in a statement to Breaking Defense.

"ACC's F-35s do have Martin-Baker ejection seats, and on July 19, began a Time Compliance Technical Directive to inspect all of the cartridges on the ejection seat within 90 days," she said.

RELATED South Korea makes first test-flight of its '4.5th generation' KF-21 fighter jet

"Out of an abundance of caution, ACC units will execute a stand-down on July 29 to expedite the inspection process. Based on data gathered from those inspections, ACC will make a determination to resume operations," Worley said.

F-35s operated by Air Education and Training Command will also be grounded for inspection.

Air Force spokeswoman Aryn Lockhart on Thursday confirmed to the Air Force Times that the Air Force also halted flying 203 T-38 Talons and 76 T-6 Texan IIs, for the same issue.

RELATED South Korea, U.S. conduct first-ever joint F-35A fighter jet drills

"Our primary concern is the safety of our airmen and it is imperative that they have confidence in our equipment," 19th Air Force commander Maj. Gen. Craig D. Wills told the Times. "Our actions ... were taken out of an abundance of caution in order to ensure the safety of our pilots and aircrew."

Advertisement

Defense One reported that no other Air Force commands have ordered a stand-down of aircraft. The Navy and Marine Corps also haven't grounded their F-35s.

The announcement came three days after the U.S. Navy announced it was notified by of the potential defect by Martin-Baker in the CADs in some fixed-wing aircraft, including the F/A-18B/C/D Hornet, F/A-18E/F Super Hornet, E/A-18G Growler, T-45 Goshawk and F-5 Tiger II training aircraft.

Latest Headlines

West Virginia state Senate poised to approve abortion ban
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
West Virginia state Senate poised to approve abortion ban
July 29 (UPI) -- A West Virginia bill banning abortions with exceptions for rape or incest up to 14 weeks of pregnancy is before the state Senate for a final vote Friday. The bill imposes criminal penalties on abortion providers.
House to hold last-minute vote Friday on Assault Weapons Ban of 2022
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
House to hold last-minute vote Friday on Assault Weapons Ban of 2022
July 29 (UPI) -- The U.S. House of Representatives will hold a vote on legislation to ban assault weapons on Friday, weeks after several high-profile mass shootings again put focus on the issue.
Military officers testify in House hearing about difficulty getting abortion care
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Military officers testify in House hearing about difficulty getting abortion care
July 29 (UPI) -- Female military officers testified Thursday before the House Armed Forces subcommittee about their experiences with getting abortions, providing abortions and accessing reproductive healthcare in the U.S. military.
Supply chain scare: Halloween candy scarce this year amid war in Ukraine
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Supply chain scare: Halloween candy scarce this year amid war in Ukraine
July 29 (UPI) -- This Halloween might be more trick than treat, as the world's largest candy makers are short on supply and consumers continue to see price increases as a result of the war in Ukraine.
Delaware judge sets Oct. 17 trial in Twitter's lawsuit against Elon Musk
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Delaware judge sets Oct. 17 trial in Twitter's lawsuit against Elon Musk
July 29 (UPI) -- The civil trial pitting social media giant Twitter against one of the richest men in the world Elon Musk will take place in a Delaware Chancery Court on Oct. 17, a judge decided in a filing released late Thursday.
Amazon to close down Drive by end of 2023
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Amazon to close down Drive by end of 2023
July 29 (UPI) -- Amazon announced on Friday that it is shutting down Amazon Drive for digital storage on the cloud so it can concentrate on its Amazon Photos platform.
California man limited to home confinement after threatening Rep. Matt Gaetz
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
California man limited to home confinement after threatening Rep. Matt Gaetz
July 29 (UPI) -- Federal authorities sentenced a 59-year-old California man to six months of home confinement Thursday for threatening Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla.
Biden declares disaster after major flooding kills more than a dozen in Kentucky
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Biden declares disaster after major flooding kills more than a dozen in Kentucky
July 29 (UPI) -- Devastating flooding in Kentucky has killed at least 16 people as emergency crews scrambled Friday to reach others threatened by the rising waters, which have washed away homes and roads over the past couple days.
Former NFL tight end Kevin Ware indicted on murder charges in death of girlfriend
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Former NFL tight end Kevin Ware indicted on murder charges in death of girlfriend
July 29 (UPI) -- Former NFL tight end Kevin Ware has been indicted for murder in the death of his former girlfriend whose remains were found eight months after her disappearance in 2021.
Suspect denied bail in rape of 10-year-old Ohio girl in abortion controversy
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Suspect denied bail in rape of 10-year-old Ohio girl in abortion controversy
July 28 (UPI) -- The 27-year-old Ohio man accused of impregnating a 10-year-old girl, whose abortion in Indiana became a national flashpoint over the procedure, was ordered held without bail on Thursday morning until trial.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

U.S. Bank fined $37.5 million for opening sham customer accounts
U.S. Bank fined $37.5 million for opening sham customer accounts
Andrew Yang, ex-Gov. Christine Todd Whitman announce third political party
Andrew Yang, ex-Gov. Christine Todd Whitman announce third political party
Rocket attack kills dozens of POWs in Donbas; Ukraine, Russia accuse each other
Rocket attack kills dozens of POWs in Donbas; Ukraine, Russia accuse each other
China's Xi Jinping warns Biden not to 'play with fire' over Taiwan
China's Xi Jinping warns Biden not to 'play with fire' over Taiwan
Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito defends abortion ruling, slams critics at religious event
Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito defends abortion ruling, slams critics at religious event
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement