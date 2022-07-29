House to hold last-minute vote Friday on Assault Weapons Ban of 2022

1/5

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi speaks during her weekly press conference before the August recess at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C., on Friday. Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI | License Photo

July 29 (UPI) -- The U.S. House of Representatives will hold a vote on legislation to ban assault weapons on Friday, weeks after several high-profile mass shootings again put focus on the issue, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said in a message to colleagues. The Democratic-controlled chamber is expected to pass the Assault Weapons Ban of 2022, as the legislation is titled, but passage in the evenly split Senate is unlikely. Advertisement

"Today, our Democratic Majority will take up and pass the Assault Weapons Ban legislation: a crucial step in our ongoing fight against the deadly epidemic of gun violence in our nation," Pelosi said in a letter to Democratic lawmakers.

The proposed assault weapons ban forbids the sale, manufacture, transfer, possession or import of certain types of semi-automatic rifles and large-capacity ammunition feeding devices.

The law includes definitions and bans of ammunition feeding devices that are not fixed ammunition feeding devices, a variety of detachable components and devices and includes a list of specific firearms that legislators expect could be altered using the banned devices and components.

In addition to sections grandfathering firearms and devices owned before passage and signing of the legislation -- if it happens -- is a lengthy list of firearms that are exempt from the law.

"We are in the midst of a gun violence epidemic -- an epidemic of carnage and unspeakable loss that has left far too many families broken," Rep. David Cicilline, D-R.I., who proposed the legislation, recently said. "And we know something that will reduce this bloodshed, because we saw the Assault Weapons Ban work from 1994-2004."

Friday's vote will be the first time since 2004 that Congress will attempt to reinstate the Assault Weapons Ban. Politico reported that Pelosi decided to hold the vote separately from a broader package of policing bills that Democrats had been unable to agree on.

Some lawmakers are concerned there isn't enough accountability in the policing legislation.

Pelosi had delayed planned votes on the larger legislation Wednesday to give Democrats more time to iron out disagreements, but when a compromise appeared unlikely before lawmakers leave for August recess, she decided to hold a last-minute vote on just the weapons ban.

