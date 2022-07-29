Amazon to close down Drive by end of 2023

A view of the logo on the new Amazon logistic and distribution center in Werne, Germany on November 7, 2017. Amazon said Friday it will shut down Amazon Drive by the end of 2023. File Photo by Friedemann Vogel/EPA-EFE

July 29 (UPI) -- Amazon announced on Friday that it is shutting down Amazon Drive for digital storage on the cloud so it can concentrate on its Amazon Photos platform. The e-commerce giant said its Amazon Drive app for Android and iOS will be removed from app stores on Oct. 21. Users will be able to access and download their files until Dec. 31, 2023, when the app will no longer be supported, giving users more than a year to figure out their next steps. Advertisement

Amazon had operated Amazon Drive for 11 years before deciding to pull the plug.

"We are taking the opportunity to more fully focus our efforts on Amazon Photos to provide customers a dedicated solution for photos and video storage," Amazon said in a statement.

"As an Amazon customer, your photos and videos in Amazon Drive have been automatically saved to Amazon Photos. After Dec. 31, 2023, you can continue using Amazon Photos to access your photos and videos."

Starting Dec. 31, 2023, files stored on Amazon Drive will no longer be available to customers.

"We understand that content saved on Amazon Drive is very important to our customers," Amazon said. "We will communicate our plan to remove or delete files prior to December 31, 2023, and provide sufficient time for customers to save their files."

Amazon said Amazon Drive customers who currently have the app installed will not see a change in access or service before Dec. 31, 2023, but will no longer receive bug fixes or security updates.

The company said if customers choose to cancel their paid storage plan before the subscription ends, they may be eligible for a refund, but they won't be able to use their Amazon Drive subscription with Amazon Photos.

