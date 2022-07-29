Trending
U.S. News
July 29, 2022 / 1:13 PM

Amazon to close down Drive by end of 2023

By Clyde Hughes
A view of the logo on the new Amazon logistic and distribution center in Werne, Germany on November 7, 2017. Amazon said Friday it will shut down Amazon Drive by the end of 2023. File Photo by Friedemann Vogel/EPA-EFE

July 29 (UPI) -- Amazon announced on Friday that it is shutting down Amazon Drive for digital storage on the cloud so it can concentrate on its Amazon Photos platform.

The e-commerce giant said its Amazon Drive app for Android and iOS will be removed from app stores on Oct. 21. Users will be able to access and download their files until Dec. 31, 2023, when the app will no longer be supported, giving users more than a year to figure out their next steps.

Amazon had operated Amazon Drive for 11 years before deciding to pull the plug.

"We are taking the opportunity to more fully focus our efforts on Amazon Photos to provide customers a dedicated solution for photos and video storage," Amazon said in a statement.

"As an Amazon customer, your photos and videos in Amazon Drive have been automatically saved to Amazon Photos. After Dec. 31, 2023, you can continue using Amazon Photos to access your photos and videos."

Starting Dec. 31, 2023, files stored on Amazon Drive will no longer be available to customers.

"We understand that content saved on Amazon Drive is very important to our customers," Amazon said. "We will communicate our plan to remove or delete files prior to December 31, 2023, and provide sufficient time for customers to save their files."

Amazon said Amazon Drive customers who currently have the app installed will not see a change in access or service before Dec. 31, 2023, but will no longer receive bug fixes or security updates.

The company said if customers choose to cancel their paid storage plan before the subscription ends, they may be eligible for a refund, but they won't be able to use their Amazon Drive subscription with Amazon Photos.

Latest Headlines

California man limited to home confinement after threatening Rep. Matt Gaetz
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
California man limited to home confinement after threatening Rep. Matt Gaetz
July 29 (UPI) -- Federal authorities sentenced a 59-year-old California man to six months of home confinement Thursday for threatening Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla.
Biden declares disaster after major flooding kills more than a dozen in Kentucky
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Biden declares disaster after major flooding kills more than a dozen in Kentucky
July 29 (UPI) -- Devastating flooding in Kentucky has killed at least 16 people as emergency crews scrambled Friday to reach others threatened by the rising waters, which have washed away homes and roads over the past couple days.
Former NFL tight end Kevin Ware indicted on murder charges in death of girlfriend
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Former NFL tight end Kevin Ware indicted on murder charges in death of girlfriend
July 29 (UPI) -- Former NFL tight end Kevin Ware has been indicted for murder in the death of his former girlfriend whose remains were found eight months after her disappearance in 2021.
Suspect denied bail in rape of 10-year-old Ohio girl in abortion controversy
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Suspect denied bail in rape of 10-year-old Ohio girl in abortion controversy
July 28 (UPI) -- The 27-year-old Ohio man accused of impregnating a 10-year-old girl, whose abortion in Indiana became a national flashpoint over the procedure, was ordered held without bail on Thursday morning until trial.
Reformulated COVID-19 booster shots could be delivered by September
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Reformulated COVID-19 booster shots could be delivered by September
Americans could be getting updated COVID-19 booster shots that can battle the newest Omicron variants as soon as mid-September.
Inflation index rises almost 7% amid economic concerns over possible recession
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Inflation index rises almost 7% amid economic concerns over possible recession
July 29 (UPI) -- A key government inflation gauge showed Friday that prices have risen by close to 7% over the past year -- again stoking fears of an impending recession and fueling rising economic discontent among Americans.
Exxon Mobil, Chevron report record profits amid historic inflation
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Exxon Mobil, Chevron report record profits amid historic inflation
July 29 (UPI) -- Exxon Mobil and Chevron reported record profits in the second quarter that shattered industry estimates, resulting in soaring stock prices Friday.
$1.1 billion up for grabs in Mega Millions drawing Friday; 3rd-largest jackpot ever
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
$1.1 billion up for grabs in Mega Millions drawing Friday; 3rd-largest jackpot ever
July 29 (UPI) -- Who wants to be a billionaire? That was the call for millions of hopeful lottery players on Friday as they lined up to win the prize of a lifetime -- $1.1 billion -- after there were no winners in the last drawing.
Uvalde elementary principal reinstated after school shooting probe
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Uvalde elementary principal reinstated after school shooting probe
July 29 (UPI) -- Three days after the Uvalde superintendent placed the principal of Robb Elementary School on paid administrative leave, Mandy Gutierrez is back in her leadership position, according to her lawyer.
Pacific Northwest experiences most severe heat wave of the year
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Pacific Northwest experiences most severe heat wave of the year
The week of July 24 marked the most severe heat wave the Pacific Northwest has experienced since the deadly 2021 heat wave broke all-time records across the region.
