U.S. News
July 28, 2022 / 1:42 PM

Naomi Biden, president's granddaughter, to be married at White House lawn

By Pedro Oliveira Jr.
President Joe Biden with first lady Jill Biden and his granddaughter Naomi Biden with her fiance, Peter Neal, walk on South Lawn of the White House, where the young couple's wedding will take place in November. Photo by Yuri Gripas/UPI | License Photo

July 28 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden's eldest granddaughter will tie the knot this fall on the South Lawn of the White House.

Naomi Biden, 28, announced on social media Thursday that she and fiance Peter Neal, 24, have finalized plans for the Nov. 19 ceremony.

"Much to the relief of Secret Service and with the dogs' endorsement... we'll be getting married on the South Lawn!" tweeted Naomi Biden, the daughter of the president's son Hunter Biden and his ex-wife, Kathleen Buhle. "Couldn't be more excited."

Naomi Biden and Neal dated for years. They first met while attending Columbia Law School.

The couple had previously said her presidential grandparents offered to host the wedding at the White House, but it had not been confirmed where.

The president and first lady have seven grandchildren.

"Peter and I are endlessly grateful to my Nana and Pop for the opportunity to celebrate our wedding at the White House," Naomi Biden wrote in April, a few months after her engagement announcement last Labor Day. "We can't wait to make our commitment to one another official and for what lies ahead."

It has been nearly a decade since the last wedding took place at the White House, when President Barack Obama's official photographer, Pete Souza, married Patti Lease in the Rose Garden in October 2013.

Before that, President George W. Bush held a reception for his daughter, Jenna Bush, after she married Henry Hager in Texas in May 2008.

In total, there have been 18 full weddings and an additional four receptions hosted at 1600 Pennsylvania Ave., according to the White House Historical Association.

