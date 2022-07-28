Los Angeles County decides against universal mask mandate

Los Angeles County will not institute a new universal indoor masking policy, public health officials confirmed Thursday. File Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo

July 28 (UPI) -- Los Angeles County will not institute a new universal indoor masking policy, public health officials confirmed Thursday. "Due to reduced transmission and hospitalizations, Public Health is not moving forward with universal indoor masking. Wearing masks in indoor public places is still strongly advised to slow the spread of COVID-19," LA Public Health wrote on Twitter. Advertisement

The agency recorded 7,009 new COVID cases and 18 deaths Thursday.

"Given the declines in case of hospitalization numbers, we're hopeful that the admission rate over the next few days remains under 10 new admissions per 100,000 residents and L.A. County is soon officially moved by (the Centers for Disease Control) to the 'medium' community level," Public Health Director Barbara Ferrer said during a live streamed meeting Thursday.

"As I noted last week, any indication that the county would soon be moving to the medium community level would be a good reason to not move forward with universal indoor masking."

Ferrer said she is hopeful the county will soon move into a "medium" community level of virus spread.

Los Angeles County entered a "high" community level on July 14, based on CDC parameters. That prompted public health officials to speculate about a possible indoor mask mandate.

Advertisement

The county still requires people to wear masks in certain indoor settings, including healthcare facilities, Metro trains and buses, airports, jails, and homeless shelters.