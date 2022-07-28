Trending
July 28, 2022

Landlord companies used abusive eviction tactics, House subcommittee says

By Doug Cunningham
Landlord companies used abusive eviction tactics, House subcommittee says
Rep. James Clyburn, D-S.C., said Thursday that a House subcommittee investigation found four large corporate landlords used abusive and possibly unlawful eviction tactics during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic. Pool photo by Stefani Reynolds/UPI | License Photo

July 28 (UPI) -- The U.S. House Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Crisis said Thursday it has referred four large corporate landlord companies to enforcement agencies for allegedly using "abusive tactics to remove tenants from their homes" during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"In some instances, the select subcommittee found that their abuses may have violated the law, and I have referred our relevant findings to the appropriate federal and state agencies for further investigation and potential enforcement action," Rep. James Clyburn, D-S.C., chair of the subcommittee, said in a statement.

Pretium Partners, through its companies Progress Residential and Front Yard Residential, Invitation Homes, Ventron Management and The Siegel Group filed 14,744 eviction actions between March 15, 2020 and July 29, 2021, according to the subcommittee's investigation.

"Rather than working with cost-burdened tenants, abiding by applicable eviction moratoriums and accepting federal rental assistance, these companies -- with properties across 28 states -- expedited evictions above all else," Clyburn said.

The eviction actions of the companies were "unconscionable during a once-in-a-century economic and public health crisis," Clyburn said, and he wants the companies to be held accountable.

He said that Invitation Homes reported record profits, Pretium invested in significant expansions, Siegel experienced almost no revenue decline, and both Ventron and Siegel each received more than $2 million in forgiven Paycheck Protection Program funds.

The subcommittee investigation alleges that Siegel used harassment tactics and "engaged in deceptive and potentially unlawful practices to prevent tenants from understanding their protection from eviction" under the CDC eviction moratorium.

The subcommittee's investigation found that Ventron, Invitation Homes, Siegel, and Pretium "had policies or practices that allowed filing eviction cases even when a tenant had applied for rental assistance and was waiting for aid."

