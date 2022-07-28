Assistant Attorney General Matt Olsen to testify about national security threats

July 28 (UPI) -- Assistant Attorney General for the National Security Division of the Justice Department Matt Olsen will testify before the House Judiciary Committee Thursday on national security threats facing the United States.
Olsen's testimony is scheduled to start at 10 a.m. EDT. The hearing will be live streamed.
In January, Olsen told the Senate Judiciary Committee that the threat posed by domestic violent extremism and hate crimes is on the rise in recent years. He said FBI investigations of suspected domestic violent extremists more than doubled since the spring of 2020.
According to Olsen's January Senate testimony, federal law enforcement and the intelligence community assess that the greatest terrorism threat to the country is posed by lone actors or small cells who typically radicalize online and look to attack soft targets with easily accessible weapons.