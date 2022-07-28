Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
July 28, 2022 / 9:12 AM

Assistant Attorney General Matt Olsen to testify about national security threats

By Doug Cunningham
Assistant Attorney General Matt Olsen to testify about national security threats
Assistant Attorney General for the National Security Division Matt Olsen will testify before the House Judiciary Committee Thursday on national security threats facing the United States. Photo courtesy of U.S. Justice Department

July 28 (UPI) -- Assistant Attorney General for the National Security Division of the Justice Department Matt Olsen will testify before the House Judiciary Committee Thursday on national security threats facing the United States.

Olsen's testimony is scheduled to start at 10 a.m. EDT. The hearing will be live streamed.

Advertisement

In January, Olsen told the Senate Judiciary Committee that the threat posed by domestic violent extremism and hate crimes is on the rise in recent years. He said FBI investigations of suspected domestic violent extremists more than doubled since the spring of 2020.

According to Olsen's January Senate testimony, federal law enforcement and the intelligence community assess that the greatest terrorism threat to the country is posed by lone actors or small cells who typically radicalize online and look to attack soft targets with easily accessible weapons.

RELATED House Judiciary Committee holds hearing on abortion rights

Olsen's January Senate testimony said the Justice Department is guided by a commitment to protect civil liberties, and espousing an extremist ideology is not in and of itself a crime.

Advertisement

But he said then that when individuals or groups try to promote or impose an ideology through acts or threats of force or violence, those crimes can be among the most dangerous crimes we confront as a society.

Olsen leads the Justice Department's mission to combat terrorism, espionage, cybercrime and other national security threats.

RELATED House panel mulls ending forced arbitration in workplace sex assault disputes

From 2011 to 2014 Olsen was director of the National Counterterrorism Center. Prior to that he was the general counsel for the National Security Agency.

Olsen's testimony comes as the United States faces an array of national security threats around the world and domestically. The Judiciary Committee oversees the National Security Agency and will hear from Olsen's testimony on the nature and level of threats facing the country.

Latest Headlines

Pfizer reports record quarterly sales propelled by COVID-19 vaccine, Paxlovid
U.S. News // 29 minutes ago
Pfizer reports record quarterly sales propelled by COVID-19 vaccine, Paxlovid
July 28 (UPI) -- Pfizer reported record-high sales of $27.7 billion for the second quarter, up 47% from the same period last year on the strength of its COVID-19 vaccine and antiviral drug Paxlovid.
U.S. economy declined by 0.9% in 2nd straight quarterly loss; Biden optimistic
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
U.S. economy declined by 0.9% in 2nd straight quarterly loss; Biden optimistic
July 28 (UPI) -- The Commerce Department said Thursday that U.S. economic output decreased by almost 1% between April and July, marking the second consecutive quarter of contraction and indicating that a recession might be coming.
Comcast reports strong earnings, but no new broadband customers for first time
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Comcast reports strong earnings, but no new broadband customers for first time
July 28 (UPI) -- Comcast on Thursday reported strong second-quarter earnings across the board, but during that period the cable giant failed to add new broadband Internet customers for the first time in its history.
JetBlue, Spirit agree to $3.8 billion merger after deal with Frontier falls apart
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
JetBlue, Spirit agree to $3.8 billion merger after deal with Frontier falls apart
July 28 (UPI) -- After a lengthy bidding war that included an attempt at a hostile takeover, JetBlue Airways announced on Thursday that it's merging with Spirit Airlines to create the United States' fifth-largest carrier.
Experts: Hateful rhetoric, fear drive rising crime against transgender people
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Experts: Hateful rhetoric, fear drive rising crime against transgender people
July 28 (UPI) -- As transgender and non-binary Americans face increasing levels of violence, coupled with a host of new anti-trans laws and policies, advocates say it's important to expand trans rights in all facets of life.
Shark sightings in the Midwest could become more common, experts say
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Shark sightings in the Midwest could become more common, experts say
Some sharks like the bull shark can thrive in freshwater, and experts say they could be swimming farther inland than ever before.
Abbott provides $1.25M to Uvalde schools for counseling
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Abbott provides $1.25M to Uvalde schools for counseling
July 28 (UPI) -- Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has announced that he will provide $1.25 million to the Uvalde school district to provide counseling services to those who need assistance following May's school shooting.
U.S., Ukraine sign cybersecurity collaboration agreement
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
U.S., Ukraine sign cybersecurity collaboration agreement
July 28 (UPI) -- The U.S. Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency has entered into an agreement with its Ukrainian counterpart to deepen their collaboration on cybersecurity threats.
House passes bill to extend COVID-19-related telehealth services
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
House passes bill to extend COVID-19-related telehealth services
July 27 (UPI) -- Lawmakers in the U.S. House of Representatives on Wednesday passed legislation to extend telehealth services that were first implemented amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
U.S. to release 786K monkeypox vaccine doses amid shortage, disease spread
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
U.S. to release 786K monkeypox vaccine doses amid shortage, disease spread
July 27 (UPI) -- The Biden administration released an additional 786,000 doses of the monkeypox vaccine on Wednesday as states combat a shortfall in the drug amid surging cases.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

North Korea ready to use nukes in conflict with U.S., Kim Jong Un says
North Korea ready to use nukes in conflict with U.S., Kim Jong Un says
Russia launches strikes from Belarus, hits northern Ukraine, Kyiv
Russia launches strikes from Belarus, hits northern Ukraine, Kyiv
Identity mystery of Australia's 'Somerton Man' solved with DNA after 74 years
Identity mystery of Australia's 'Somerton Man' solved with DNA after 74 years
'Historic' pink diamond may be largest unearthed in 300 years
'Historic' pink diamond may be largest unearthed in 300 years
Biden tests negative for COVID-19: 'My recovery was quick and I feel great'
Biden tests negative for COVID-19: 'My recovery was quick and I feel great'
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement