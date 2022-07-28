Assistant Attorney General Matt Olsen to testify about national security threats

Assistant Attorney General for the National Security Division Matt Olsen will testify before the House Judiciary Committee Thursday on national security threats facing the United States. Photo courtesy of U.S. Justice Department

July 28 (UPI) -- Assistant Attorney General for the National Security Division of the Justice Department Matt Olsen will testify before the House Judiciary Committee Thursday on national security threats facing the United States. Olsen's testimony is scheduled to start at 10 a.m. EDT. The hearing will be live streamed. Advertisement In January, Olsen told the Senate Judiciary Committee that the threat posed by domestic violent extremism and hate crimes is on the rise in recent years. He said FBI investigations of suspected domestic violent extremists more than doubled since the spring of 2020. According to Olsen's January Senate testimony, federal law enforcement and the intelligence community assess that the greatest terrorism threat to the country is posed by lone actors or small cells who typically radicalize online and look to attack soft targets with easily accessible weapons. RELATED House Judiciary Committee holds hearing on abortion rights

Olsen's January Senate testimony said the Justice Department is guided by a commitment to protect civil liberties, and espousing an extremist ideology is not in and of itself a crime.

But he said then that when individuals or groups try to promote or impose an ideology through acts or threats of force or violence, those crimes can be among the most dangerous crimes we confront as a society.

Olsen leads the Justice Department's mission to combat terrorism, espionage, cybercrime and other national security threats.

From 2011 to 2014 Olsen was director of the National Counterterrorism Center. Prior to that he was the general counsel for the National Security Agency.

Olsen's testimony comes as the United States faces an array of national security threats around the world and domestically. The Judiciary Committee oversees the National Security Agency and will hear from Olsen's testimony on the nature and level of threats facing the country.