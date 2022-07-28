Trending
U.S. News
July 28, 2022 / 7:07 PM

Florida investigating restaurant over kids at drag shows, Desantis says

By Simon Druker
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis confirmed the state is investigating a restaurant that went viral after a video showed children at one of the establishment’s drag events. File Photo by Joe Marino/UPI | License Photo

July 28 (UPI) -- Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis confirmed the state is investigating a restaurant that went viral after a video showed children at one of the establishment's drag events.

Desantis said Wednesday the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation is looking into Miami's R House, which routinely hosts the drag brunches.

The video shows one of the dancers dressed in lingerie, leading a young girl by the hand.

"They actually had agents going to this place and effectively just gathering information, getting intelligence, seeing what's going on," DeSantis said during a Wednesday news conference.

"And what they found was, not only were there minors there - and these are sexually explicit drag shows -- the bar had a children's menu. And you think to yourself: 'Give me a break, what's going on?'"

DeSantis said the establishment could lose its liquor license.

According to the restaurant's website, the it's menu does include a kids section.

R House responded in a statement.

"We are hopeful that Governor DeSantis, a vociferous supporter and champion of Florida's hospitality industry and small businesses, will see this as what it is, a misunderstanding, and that the matter will be resolved positively and promptly," the restaurant told NBC Miami.

Earlier this year, DeSantis signed legislation informally referred to the "Don't Say Gay" law, officially known as the Parental Rights in Education bill, into law, restricting what can be taught in classrooms on gender identity or sexual orientation.

"I think parents, particularly at this time in society's history, should be able to have their kids go to kindergarten, watch cartoons, just be kids, without having some agenda shoved down their throats all the time," he said Wednesday.

