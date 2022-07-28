Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
July 28, 2022 / 1:11 PM

Fire near Yosemite grows to over 19,000 acres, nearly 40% contained

By Clyde Hughes

July 28 (UPI) -- California's Oak Fire near Yosemite National Park has destroyed more than 100 homes and other structures and crews have the blaze about 40% contained, officials said Thursday.

The fire started last Friday and has since blackened about 19,200 acres, Cal Fire said in an update on Thursday. It's burning on the west side of Yosemite National Park in Mariposa County about 115 miles southeast of Sacramento.

Advertisement

Fire crews have been up against hot temperatures and some winds, and dry vegetation in the area has helped to fuel the flames.

"Fire behavior was moderate overnight with most of the fire activity occurring on the northeast side of the fire," Cal Fire said in its update. "Hand crews will continue to construct the direct line in areas inaccessible to equipment."

RELATED Triple-digit temperatures remain in the forecast for scorching hot Northwest

Fire officials announced a community meeting for Thursday night at Mariposa County High School to relay the latest details on the fire and possible additional evacuations.

Officials have already evacuated thousands of residents over the past week.

"With higher temperatures and lower humidity, crews may observe increased fire behavior," Cal Fire added. "Work will continue to address hazards and repair infrastructure within the fire perimeter. Damage inspection is ongoing and will continue until the entire fire area is assessed."

Advertisement

The number of burned structures have soared over the past two days, from 41 on Tuesday to at least 116 on Thursday.

The National Interagency Fire Center has estimated the cost of fighting the Oak Fire to be about $15.3 million so far. On Thursday, there were close to 4,000 emergency personnel working on the blaze.

Cal Fire said it expects the Oak Fire to be fully contained in about a week.

RELATED U.S. to plant 1 billion trees to address backlog, climate change

Read More

California crews increase control over wildfire that's burned 18K acres, dozens of homes

Latest Headlines

Naomi Biden, president's granddaughter, to be married at White House lawn
U.S. News // 5 minutes ago
Naomi Biden, president's granddaughter, to be married at White House lawn
July 28 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden's eldest granddaughter, Naomi Biden, on Thursday announced on social media that she and fiance Peter Neal will hold their wedding on the South Lawn of the White House.
Top terrorism official says domestic extremism similar to Jan. 6 attack on the rise
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Top terrorism official says domestic extremism similar to Jan. 6 attack on the rise
July 28 (UPI) -- Assistant Attorney General for National Security Matt Olsen told House lawmakers on Thursday that there's "no doubt" that threats from domestic extremists -- like the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol -- are on the rise.
Girl killed when tree crashes onto campsite in Great Smoky Mountains
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Girl killed when tree crashes onto campsite in Great Smoky Mountains
A 7-year-old Georgia girl was killed Wednesday when a large maple tree came crashing down on her family's campsite in Great Smoky Mountains National Park in Tennessee, park officials said.
Sen. Dick Durbin tests positive for COVID-19
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Sen. Dick Durbin tests positive for COVID-19
July 28 (UPI) -- With a recent deal on President Joe Biden's climate agenda hanging in the balance in the Senate, the man in charge of counting Democratic votes, Sen. Dick Durbin, announced Thursday that he tested positive for COVID-19.
Pfizer reports record quarterly sales propelled by COVID-19 vaccine, Paxlovid
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Pfizer reports record quarterly sales propelled by COVID-19 vaccine, Paxlovid
July 28 (UPI) -- Pfizer reported record-high sales of $27.7 billion for the second quarter, up 47% from the same period last year on the strength of its COVID-19 vaccine and antiviral drug Paxlovid.
U.S. economy declined by 0.9% in 2nd straight quarterly loss; Biden optimistic
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
U.S. economy declined by 0.9% in 2nd straight quarterly loss; Biden optimistic
July 28 (UPI) -- The Commerce Department said Thursday that U.S. economic output decreased by almost 1% between April and July, marking the second consecutive quarter of contraction and indicating that a recession might be coming.
Comcast reports strong earnings, but no new broadband customers for first time
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Comcast reports strong earnings, but no new broadband customers for first time
July 28 (UPI) -- Comcast on Thursday reported strong second-quarter earnings across the board, but during that period the cable giant failed to add new broadband Internet customers for the first time in its history.
JetBlue, Spirit agree to $3.8 billion merger after deal with Frontier falls apart
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
JetBlue, Spirit agree to $3.8 billion merger after deal with Frontier falls apart
July 28 (UPI) -- After a lengthy bidding war that included an attempt at a hostile takeover, JetBlue Airways announced on Thursday that it's merging with Spirit Airlines to create the United States' fifth-largest carrier.
Experts: Hateful rhetoric, fear drive rising crime against transgender people
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Experts: Hateful rhetoric, fear drive rising crime against transgender people
July 28 (UPI) -- As transgender and non-binary Americans face increasing levels of violence, coupled with a host of new anti-trans laws and policies, advocates say it's important to expand trans rights in all facets of life.
Shark sightings in the Midwest could become more common, experts say
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Shark sightings in the Midwest could become more common, experts say
Some sharks like the bull shark can thrive in freshwater, and experts say they could be swimming farther inland than ever before.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Russia launches strikes from Belarus, hits northern Ukraine, Kyiv
Russia launches strikes from Belarus, hits northern Ukraine, Kyiv
North Korea ready to use nukes in conflict with U.S., Kim Jong Un says
North Korea ready to use nukes in conflict with U.S., Kim Jong Un says
Shark sightings in the Midwest could become more common, experts say
Shark sightings in the Midwest could become more common, experts say
Identity mystery of Australia's 'Somerton Man' solved with DNA after 74 years
Identity mystery of Australia's 'Somerton Man' solved with DNA after 74 years
'Historic' pink diamond may be largest unearthed in 300 years
'Historic' pink diamond may be largest unearthed in 300 years
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement