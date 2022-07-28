Trending
July 28, 2022 / 1:48 PM

Suspect denied bail in rape of 10-year-old Ohio girl in abortion controversy

By Clyde Hughes
Gerson Fuentes, 27, is charged with raping and impregnating a 10-year-old girl in Ohio. Photo courtesy of Franklin County Sheriff's Office/UPI | License Photo

July 28 (UPI) -- The 27-year-old Ohio man accused of raping a 10-year-old girl, whose abortion in Indiana became a national flashpoint over the procedure, was ordered held without bail on Thursday morning until trial.

Gerson Fuentes, who faced two counts of rape of a child under 13, had originally been held on a $2 million bail.

Columbus Police Detective Jeffrey Huhn told Franklin County Common Pleas Judge Julie Lynch that the child identified Fuentes as the man who assaulted her and that a preliminary DNA test showed that there was a 99.99% probability that he was the biological father of the fetus.

Because of Ohio's abortion law after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe vs. Wade, the girl's parents took her to Indianapolis to have an abortion on June 29.

The physician who performed the abortion, Dr. Caitlin Bernard, was questioned by news media about the timing when she reported the rape to authorities. Bernard has since filed a defamation lawsuit against Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita.

Fuentes' attorney Bryan Bowen said even if he would have made bond, because he is an undocumented immigrant from Guatemala, Immigration and Customs Enforcement may have placed a hold on him.

Bowen said the issue over the Supreme Court decision has made it more difficult for his client to get due process.

"I certainly do think it is a shame that this situation has turned into a political football that is being kicked around by a lot of people for their own benefit rather than focusing on the facts of what may or may not have happened here," Bowen said, according to WBNS-TV.

"Certainly, this is an issue that is at a flashpoint in our society, but I don't think it could help but have some impact -- but it's too early to judge what that is going to be."

