Abbott provides $1.25M to Uvalde schools for counseling

July 28 (UPI) -- Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has announced that he will provide $1.25 million to the Uvalde school district to provide counseling services to those who need assistance following the mass shooting at a local elementary school that killed 19 students and two teachers.
The state's Republican governor said the funds will come from his Public Safety Office to provide counseling, trauma-informed care, crisis intervention and community outreach efforts to students and faculty apart of the Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District.