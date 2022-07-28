Abbott provides $1.25M to Uvalde schools for counseling

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (C) announced Wednesday that his office is providing the Uvalde school district $1.25 million for counseling and other trauma services. File Photo by Tannen Maury/EPA-EFE

July 28 (UPI) -- Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has announced that he will provide $1.25 million to the Uvalde school district to provide counseling services to those who need assistance following the mass shooting at a local elementary school that killed 19 students and two teachers. The state's Republican governor said the funds will come from his Public Safety Office to provide counseling, trauma-informed care, crisis intervention and community outreach efforts to students and faculty apart of the Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District.

"As the community of Uvalde continues to heal, Texas continues working to help improve security and aid in the recovery among students and educators," Abbott said in a statement.

"This new source of funding will provide critical support to students, staff and faculty in Uvalde as they continue to process the trauma from that day and grieve for the innocent lives lots."

The announcement comes as the community is still grieving the deaths of 21 people who were gun down by an 18-year-old with an AR-15-style rifle on May 24 at Robb Elementary School in the city of Uvalde.

Police have received much criticism over its response to the shooting as officials have said that the hundreds of armed officers onsite waited 74 minutes to rescue the students.

Abbott has also been criticized over his response as well as comments in which he praised police while stating the shooting "could have worse."

State Sent. Roland Gutierrez, D-San Antonio, thanked Abbott for the grant but said it is not enough.

He said they need caseworkers for the victims' families "so they can figure out how to get back on track with life," The Dallas Morning News reported.