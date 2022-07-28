Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
July 28, 2022 / 7:18 PM

Andrew Yang, ex-Gov. Christine Todd Whitman announce third political party

By Danielle Haynes
1/3
Andrew Yang, ex-Gov. Christine Todd Whitman announce third political party
Andrew Yang speaks to a video camera team after he greets supporters and gets signatures outside of Barclays Center in New York City on March 3, 2021. On Wednesday, he, along with other political leaders, announced plans to launch a new political party. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

July 28 (UPI) -- Former Democratic presidential candidate Andrew Yang and a number of other Republican and independent political leaders have partnered to create a new political party they say they hope will attract a majority of Americans.

Yang, former New Jersey Gov. Christine Todd Whitman and former Rep. David Jolly, R-Fla., announced the new Forward political party in an op-ed published in The Washington Post on Wednesday.

Advertisement

"Political extremism is ripping our nation apart, and the two major parties have failed to remedy the crisis," they wrote.

"That's why we are coming together -- Democrats, Republicans and independents -- to build a new, unifying political party for the majority of Americans who want to move past divisiveness and reject extremism."

RELATED House Jan. 6 committee agrees to share more information with DOJ

The new party, called Forward, is a blend of Yang's Forward Party, which he established last year, the Republican Renew American Movement and Jolly's Serve America Movement.

The group says the United States needs a political party that would take a more moderate approach on issues such as guns, climate change and abortion.

"Sixty-two percent of Americans now want a third party, a record high, because they can see that our leaders aren't getting it done," Yang said in an appearance on CNN's New Day on Thursday.

Advertisement

"And when you ask about the policy goals, the fact is the majority of Americans actually agree on really even divisive issues. The most divisive issues of the day like abortion or firearms -- there's actually a commonsense coalition position on these issues and just about every other issue under the sun."

Yang, a businessman, unsuccessfully ran for president in 2020 and for mayor of New York City in 2021, as a Democrat.

Whitman was the Republican governor of New Jersey from 1994 to 2001, and served as the administrator of the Environmental Protection Agency under former President George W. Bush.

RELATED Trump calls U.S. 'cesspool of crime' in first post-presidential speech in D.C.

And Jolly represented Florida's 13th Congressional District in Congress from 2014 to 2017, but became a critic of former President Donald Trump's and announced his departure from the Republican Party in 2018.

Read More

Top terrorism official says domestic extremism similar to Jan. 6 attack on the rise

Latest Headlines

Florida investigating restaurant over kids at drag shows, Desantis says
U.S. News // 31 minutes ago
Florida investigating restaurant over kids at drag shows, Desantis says
July 28 (UPI) -- Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis confirmed the state is investigating a restaurant that went viral after a video showed children at one of the establishment's drag events.
Senate Republicans under criticism after blocking burn pit benefits bill
U.S. News // 37 minutes ago
Senate Republicans under criticism after blocking burn pit benefits bill
July 28 (UPI) -- The criticism stems from Wednesday's vote in the Senate, when the Sgt. First Class Heath Robinson Honoring Our PACT Act failed by a 55-42 vote, just shy of clearing a filibuster-proof 60.
Police: 3 children, mother found dead in Connecticut home
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Police: 3 children, mother found dead in Connecticut home
July 28 (UPI) -- Police on Thursday said three children were strangled to death before their mother hanged herself in a Connecticut home.
Dow rises 332 points as corporate earnings overshadow GDP decline
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Dow rises 332 points as corporate earnings overshadow GDP decline
July 28 (UPI) -- The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 332 points as markets rose for the second consecutive day after strong corporate earnings overshadowed a contracting GDP.
U.S. Bank fined $37.5 million for opening sham customer accounts
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
U.S. Bank fined $37.5 million for opening sham customer accounts
July 28 (UPI) -- The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau on Thursday fined U.S. Bank $37.5 million for illegally opening customer accounts without their permission.
House passes bill to provide incentives for semiconductor chip manufacturing
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
House passes bill to provide incentives for semiconductor chip manufacturing
July 28 (UPI) -- The U.S. House on Thursday passed a $280 billion bill to provide incentives for production of semiconductors and other investments in science and technology.
House Jan. 6 committee agrees to share more information with DOJ
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
House Jan. 6 committee agrees to share more information with DOJ
July 28 (UPI) -- Lawmakers investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection at the U.S. Capitol reached a deal Thursday to share more information with the Department of Justice.
Biden: U.S. economy remains strong despite decline in GDP
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Biden: U.S. economy remains strong despite decline in GDP
July 28 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden said Thursday the U.S. economy is strong and stable with clear signs of progress despite the latest report from the Commerce Department showing a 0.9% decline in gross domestic product.
CDC: 1 in 15 boys, 1 in 50 girls carry firearms for non-recreational purposes
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
CDC: 1 in 15 boys, 1 in 50 girls carry firearms for non-recreational purposes
July 28 (UPI) -- At least 1 in 15 male and 1 in 50 female high-school students reported carrying a firearm for non-recreational purposes in a new study released Thursday by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Naomi Biden, president's granddaughter, to be married at White House
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Naomi Biden, president's granddaughter, to be married at White House
July 28 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden's eldest granddaughter, Naomi Biden, on Thursday announced on social media that she and fiance Peter Neal will hold their wedding on the South Lawn of the White House.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Russia launches strikes from Belarus, hits northern Ukraine, Kyiv
Russia launches strikes from Belarus, hits northern Ukraine, Kyiv
North Korea ready to use nukes in conflict with U.S., Kim Jong Un says
North Korea ready to use nukes in conflict with U.S., Kim Jong Un says
Shark sightings in the Midwest could become more common, experts say
Shark sightings in the Midwest could become more common, experts say
Biden tells Xi U.S. strongly opposes changing Taiwan status quo
Biden tells Xi U.S. strongly opposes changing Taiwan status quo
U.S. economy declined by 0.9% in 2nd straight quarterly loss; Biden optimistic
U.S. economy declined by 0.9% in 2nd straight quarterly loss; Biden optimistic
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement